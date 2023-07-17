Shame can be a powerful motivator.
The political operatives working for One Person One Vote, one of the groups devoted to defeating Issue 1, know this. In fact, a mailer they sent out last week demonstrated that they plan to use shame to juice voter turnout in the upcoming “critical special election” scheduled Aug. 8.
The mailer is right that the election is critical. Voters will decide whether to pass a GOP-backed proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution. If passed, Issue 1 would make it harder for future amendments to get on the ballot and raise the threshold for passage from a simple majority to 60 percent.
August special elections have notoriously low turnout, which is why the Republican-dominated General Assembly passed a bill late last year all but eliminating them. Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, signed it into law.
Just a few months later, most Republican state lawmakers shamefully voted to hold a special election this August. Why? Because they want to pass their amendment before November when another proposed amendment, which would protect reproductive freedom, including abortion access, is expected to appear on the ballot.
Turnout will no doubt be key in August. Whoever can motivate those they believe will side with them will likely win. This at a time when most voters aren’t used to heading to the polls and often aren’t paying attention to politics.
Which explains, but doesn’t excuse, the fine print on One Person One Vote’s mailer, which read:
“Whom you vote for is private, but whether you vote is a matter of public record. We will be reviewing public records after the election to determine whether or not you joined your neighbors in voting.”
What they intend to do with that information after their review isn’t stated, but it certainly has an ominous implication.
Nor did One Person One Vote’s spokesman, Dennis Willard, elaborate when The Plain Dealer asked him about the mailer last week.
“We aren’t going comment on the details of our paid communications, but what the mailer says is true: Whom you vote for is private, but whether or not you vote is public information that anyone can see — including Frank LaRose and the special interests who put this special election on August 8, in an attempt to decrease voter turnout as much as possible,” Willard told the paper.
LaRose, Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, has been among the prominent Republicans backing Issue 1. What he would do with knowledge of whether someone voted or not also wasn’t explained.
Not that the hands of Issue 1’s backers are entirely clean. They are counting on low turnout to help them win. Worse, many of them denied that preventing adoption of future amendments protecting abortion rights and eliminating gerrymandering had anything to with Issue 1. (Others did admit that was the reason.)
They’ve also been claiming that making the Ohio Constitution harder to amend is necessary to protect it from out-of-state special interests. They remain conveniently silent on the conservative billionaire from Illinois who is helping bankroll one of the pro-Issue 1 groups.
In any event, social-pressure campaigns can be effective, as The Plain Dealer story noted.
The tactic has been around for years, which bolsters the argument that shaming voters to the polls works.
For example, during the final days of the 2012 presidential election, the Virginia-based conservative group Americans for Limited Government sent registered voters in Lorain County what it dubbed a “vote history audit.”
It listed not only the recipients’ address and whether the people living there had voted in 2004 and 2008, but the same information for their neighbors.
Americans for Limited Government also promised to follow up after reviewing the records of who voted in 2012.
“We will then send an updated vote history audit to you and your neighbors with the result,” the mailer said.
None of the vote-shaming tactics is illegal, but they are unseemly, carrying as they do an implicit threat to do … something.
We have made no secret of our opposition to Issue 1, which we believe is an anti-democratic proposed amendment designed to prevent voters from doing things Republicans don’t like.
Nevertheless, the way to win is by making a compelling argument and motivating voters to protect their interests by voting no.
Trying to shame voters into voting is, well, shameful.