Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.