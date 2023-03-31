EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Sandusky (Ohio) Register.
There is so much to be disappointed about in state Sen. Theresa Gavarone’s proposal to require a supermajority for passage of future state questions. This legislation seeks to change the rules to accommodate the political agenda of Gavarone and other Republicans in our gerrymandered statehouse: to limit the reproductive rights of women.
It’s the latest example of government overreach into citizens’ private lives and personal decisions. This is the opposite of individual freedom it’s not the place of Gavarone and other state legislators to enforce their views on all Ohioans.
Gavarone and other culture-war Republicans want this legislation approved for the ballot in August — three months before a question about guaranteeing women’s reproductive rights could be on the November ballot. Pro-abortion groups currently are circulating petitions to put their proposed issue on the November ballot.
The irony in what she is proposing, requiring a 60% majority instead of a 50% plus 1 vote majority for passage of state questions, should not be lost. She wants a supermajority to decide whether women in Ohio will keep their rights, but she also wants the election for her proposal to happen in August when the fewest voters go to the polls.
This effort is not about accommodating the will of the people. It’s about manipulating the vote to bend that will to accommodate the demands of a minority of Ohioans, a majority of whom, in poll after poll, support a woman’s right to choose.
Gavarone is not shy about insisting that all women live by the rules she believes are correct, that all pregnancies must be taken to term. “I am unapologetically pro-life,” she said, leaving no room for anyone with an opposing view or for those who believe in a level playing field. She’s willing to change up the rules of our elections to get her way.
It is, in our view, sadly hypocritical.