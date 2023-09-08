In the wake a school bus crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy recently, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was right to form a task force to study improving school bus safety.
Among the ideas under consideration is requiring school buses to have seat belts, which is worth not just studying, but implementing.
The idea has floated around for years, although it has gained limited traction. Only a handful of states require seat belts on school buses — Ohio isn’t one of them — and there is no such federal requirement, at least for bigger school buses. (Smaller school buses, those with a gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or less, are required to have seat belts.)
Larger school buses are designed to protect passengers through what is known as “compartmentalization.” It’s a concept that relies on “strong, closely-spaced seats that have energy-absorbing seat backs,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Of the 108 school bus-related fatalities in 2021, five were bus passengers while another six were bus drivers, who do have the benefit of a seat belt, according to the National Safety Council. The 97 other fatalities involved people in other vehicles, pedestrians or bicyclists. There were 9,700 injuries, including to bus passengers, in school bus-related crashes that same year.
(By way of comparison, 46 people died and another 72 were injured in school shootings in the 2020-21 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. School shootings remain a serious problem the nation hasn’t solved, but we digress.)
The school bus statistics show that riding a bus is relatively safe, although compartmentalization doesn’t work in all cases.
The crash that claimed the life of 11-year-old Aiden Clark, a student in Northwestern Schools, on Aug. 22 in Clark County appears to be a case in point.
The Ohio Highway Patrol reported that a minivan veered into the path of the school bus, which tried to avoid the collision and then overturned. The minivan’s driver, Hermanio Joseph, is charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the crash.
Rudy Breglia, an Avon Lake resident who founded the School Bus Safety Alliance, told us Wednesday that a seat belt might have prevented Aiden from being ejected. Breglia acknowledged, however, that troopers need to complete their investigation to know for sure.
Breglia has been pushing for seat belts on buses for years, including in letters to the editor such as one we published Wednesday.
“The buses can be made a lot safer” with seat belts, he told us, because they would keep kids from being ejected during a crash.
He said only a few school districts in Ohio, including Avon Lake Schools, have conducted pilot projects that put seat belts in buses.