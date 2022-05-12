EDITOR’S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The State Journal (Frankfort).
Perhaps nothing is more magical than watching someone’s dream come true. That is exactly what happened to University of Kentucky wide receiver and Western Hills graduate Wan’Dale Robinson last week when he was selected by the New York Giants with the 43rd pick in the NFL Draft.
Pre-draft prognosticators predicted that he wouldn’t be picked until the later rounds due to his smaller stature. The Frankfort native is 5-foot-8 and weighs 178 pounds.
“I’ve heard that my whole entire career, so it’s nothing new to me,” Robinson said. “At the end of the day (it’s) just another obstacle you’ve got to overcome just with what people think. For myself, I don’t think it’s a challenge or anything.”
However, Robinson, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds at the NFL Combine and forced 22 missed tackles in his lone year as a Wildcat, was confident he’d be taken earlier in the draft. And once again, like he has done so many times throughout his career, he proved the doubters wrong.
“I always felt like I was talented enough to be picked this early,” Robinson said. “I just felt like somebody just had to believe in me and not believe in the hype thing and just believe in the football player.”
The Giants traded the No. 36 overall pick to the New York Jets for No. 38 and a fifth-round pick and then turned around and dealt the 38th pick to the Atlanta Falcons for No. 43 and an extra fourth-round selection.
Robinson, who was named Kentucky Mr. Football in 2018 — perhaps you’ve seen this accomplishment near the welcome to Frankfort signs around town, had an outstanding season at UK last fall after transferring from the University of Nebraska.
He was ranked third in the country with 104 catches for 1,334 yards — a Kentucky record — and scored seven touchdowns. He also amassed 111 yards rushing on seven carries and was named second-team All-SEC.
Becoming an NFL player is something Robinson has dreamt about since he first suited up at 5 years old. Having followed his career from Friday night games in high school and Saturday games in college, we are now looking forward to watching him play on Sunday.
Congratulations to Wan’Dale and his family. We are proud of the man he has become both on and off the field and know he is destined for greatness.