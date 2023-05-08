Buckeye State residents may find hope in the wave of technology companies looking to establish themselves here, as Google announces plans to build two more data centers in Columbus and Lancaster.
That region is already home to data centers for Facebook and Amazon, and an established Google facility. The three data centers would bring Google’s total investment in Ohio to more than $2 billion.
Those are in addition to the $20 billion Intel chip factory near New Albany, and the planned $3.5 billion Honda / LG Energy Solutions of South Korea battery plant between Columbus and Cincinnati.
“Ohio is a growing technology hub and data center market, and we welcome these two new Google projects in Columbus and Lancaster to complement the one already in New Albany,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.
It is wonderful news, indeed, but residents of the state’s perimeter counties will note none of that development is within DeWine’s hoped-for one-hour commute for them.
Facilities such as the data centers in question require a large amount of electricity and high-voltage transmission lines. They can generate so much heat that in parts of the country complaints have grown mostly about the constant noise from fans needed to cool the computers and servers.
There is work to be done for communities to accommodate these kinds of employers.
But it appears Ohio is in a chicken-and-egg situation when it comes to economic development that serves the entire state.
Companies do not want to build in areas that don’t have good infrastructure, broadband, site readiness, housing, etc. But those communities outside the one-hour range of the development-ready areas don’t have the revenue to become appealing to large employers.
State lawmakers and officials in those rural, Appalachian and otherwise outlying counties will have to focus on a “Field of Dreams” approach to economic development, and build what is needed to thrive in a 21st century economy in the hope that large employers will come.
Our current approach — waiting for them to say they want to be here and then figuring out how to build for them — isn’t doing the job.