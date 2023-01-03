EDITOR’S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Toledo Blade.
In Ohio, if you’re not cynical, you’re not paying attention. The latest example of politics we cannot be proud of is supplied by an Associated Press report (“Gambling interests gave GOP group behind pro-DeWine PACs $1M,” toledoblade.com, Dec. 21) on the connection between contributions to the Republican Governors Association from gambling interests and RGA spending on the re-election campaign of Gov. Mike DeWine.
“To the average Ohio voter it will be apparent this is legal laundering of money,” said Sheila Krumholz, executive director of Open Secrets, a nonpartisan national research group that tracks political spending.
Of course, Ms. Krumholz is correct. The most important political purpose of the R.G.A. is to take in money from contributors that would be illegal to give a candidate directly. To be sure, the Democrats do exactly the same thing for exactly the same reason. Moreover, every statewide constitutional office has a national, party-based organization that does this too.
Pay-to-play laws at both the state and federal level are a joke when so easily evaded. In Ohio, the gambling laws Mr. DeWine signed into law are especially lucrative for sports-betting interests because the state collects taxes on net revenue rather than gross revenue. That allows gambling interests to hook bettors with promotional incentives subsidized by state taxpayers.
The A.P. report notes that FirstEnergy also used the R.G.A. as a pass-through for campaign contributions to Mr. DeWine’s 2018 campaign. As governor, Mr. DeWine signed bailout legislation for FirstEnergy-owned nuclear power plants that also locked in rates with excess profit for the utility.
Mr. DeWine also appointed Sam Randazzo as chairman of the Public Utilities Commission following a private meeting with FirstEnergy executives. While Mr. Randazzo denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime, FirstEnergy’s plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice stipulates that $4.3 million of $22 million paid to Mr. Randazzo for consulting was a bribe for assistance as PUCO chairman in passing Ohio House Bill 6.
Political spending is skyrocketing because the return on investment is excellent. Politicians of both parties routinely shape the law to protect the interests of the source of their campaign cash. On corruption, the spectrum isn’t right or left, it’s north or south. There is a slice of society that reaps benefits forcibly provided by the great mass of citizens without political power beyond the ballot box.
As Ohioans await the start of corruption trials related to the FirstEnergy bribery scandal, the worst breach of trust is that nothing has changed. Political payola is business as usual in Ohio, a heartbreaking fact for anyone who truly loves our state.