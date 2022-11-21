As is too often the case these days, the folks in Columbus are considering tackling a problem by creating another level of bureaucracy and pulling control away from those the people intended to have it.
This time around, Senate Bill 178, introduced by state Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, would “restructure” the State Department of Education, according to a report by the Ohio Capital Journal.
In this case, restructuring means creating a new administrative division in the governor’s office and taking responsibilities away from the elected state Board of Education.
Reineke cited shortfalls on fourth- and eighth-grade reading and math scores, and a “massive talent gap,” when it comes to asking Ohio graduates to do the jobs available in our state.
“This data, coupled with our staggering remediation rate, demonstrates a cycle of disappointment in our education system, and, most importantly, shows we are failing our children,” Reineke told the Capital Journal.
We are, indeed. Adding to government bloat and clawing a little more control into the hands of King Bureaucracy is not going to fix that.
In fact, it is lawmakers’ intentional failure — for decades — to establish a fair and constitutional school funding formula that has laid the groundwork for the struggles Ohio’s public schools now face.
Why would we tighten the grip Columbus has on our schools, to try to do better for our kids?
There will be “several hearings” on the bill, according to Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee chair state Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware.
Surely that will give lawmakers enough time to figure out the right plan is for them to do what they were elected to do — give Ohio schools what they need and get out of their way.