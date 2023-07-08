EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The (Charleston, W.Va.) Gazette Mail.
Over the weekend, a woman from Evans was stopped in the security line at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston after the X-ray machine spotted a handgun in her carry-on bag.
The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with a round in the chamber, according to a statement from the Transportation Security Administration. It’s the seventh time someone has tried to board a flight with a firearm this year, tying a previous high for all of 2019, and it’s only July.
The TSA statement didn’t say whether the passenger didn’t know the gun was in her carry-on or was ignorant of laws banning firearms on passenger aircraft that go back to the beginning of commercial aviation. Rarely is it the latter, let alone intentionally trying to bring a gun on board a flight.
In most cases, someone has grabbed the wrong bag or simply forgotten there’s a firearm in their carry-on. However, that kind of forgetfulness shouldn’t be excused.
As the TSA likes to point out when these things happen, having to more or less shut down the security line to deal with this type of situation delays the screening process and makes it harder on passengers and security to make sure everyone gets to their flight safely.
That’s especially true for holiday weekends, like the past one, during which about 2.9 million people came through airport security checkpoints, according to the TSA.
The deeper concern is the casual nature regarding firearms that is exposed by this type of incident. If someone forgot they had a loaded handgun in their carry-on bag, how is that firearm handled by the individual when not at an airport?
How does that person handle other firearms they might own? Not knowing or even perhaps not caring where a loaded firearm is, and whether it is secure, is a situation ripe for potential disaster. A gun is not a spare garage door opener, phone or set of keys.
Firearms can be transported on commercial planes, but they must be in a checked bag, unloaded. They also must be declared by the passenger when checking their luggage. The gun must be in a locked, hard-sided container.
Anyone stopped with a firearm in their carry-on will, at the very least, receive a civil citation from the TSA, including a fine that can go as high as $15,000. In some cases, criminal charges might apply.
Owning guns comes with responsibility and that includes knowing where firearms are at all times and storing them securely. Mistakes or forgetfulness can strike anyone, but, with a gun, the consequences of those types of mistakes can be dire.