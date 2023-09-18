Ohio’s redistricting process has become an embarrassment to the state. State legislative lines three times ruled unconstitutional but used anyway in 2022 under federal court order are in the process of being revised again.
The Ohio Redistricting Commission, the seven-member body comprising the governor, auditor, secretary of state and four legislators failed on its first task of appointing the Republican co-chair of the commission (“Latest Ohio remap attempt faces delay,” Thursday).
The GOP co-chairman on the redistricting commission is appointed by the House speaker and the Senate president.
The House had the co-chair position in the last iteration of the commission; the Senate wants that position now.
The problem is Senate President Matt Huffman (R., Lima) is term limited and intends to run for a House seat and then make a bid to be speaker.
Current House Speaker Jason Stephens, (R., Kitts Hill) wants to keep that job and fears a Senate co-chair will be in position to steer House district boundaries to aid Mr. Huffman.
It’s likely a baseless worry as there is no incentive for Gov. Mike DeWine, Auditor of State Keith Faber, and Secretary of State Frank LaRose to let the Ohio Redistricting Commission become the high visibility site of Republican dysfunction.
Of the five Republican members on the redistricting commission, only the Senate appointee has any motive to favor districts drawn to create an advantage for Mr. Huffman in a battle for the speaker’s gavel.
This tawdry dance over control of the redistricting commission reveals its true purpose — to allocate as much political power as possible to the people in control of the maps.
This display is so revealing that a cynic might suggest it should be reported as an in-kind contribution for the expected 2024 campaign for a ballot issue to create a citizen-run redistricting process.
That effort led by former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is in the initial stage of an effort to qualify for the ballot in 2024.
Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected the summary of the constitutional amendment and the organization led by Ms. O’Connor, Citizens Not Politicians, must revise its description of the ballot language before it can circulate petitions.
The inability of the Ohio Redistricting Commission to form itself into an operational body is certainly good reason to sign the petition to put a citizen driven redistricting commission on the ballot when Citizens Not Politicians can begin circulating them.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Redistricting Commission would be wise to make only minor tweaks to the districts that were used in 2022.
No tweaking by this politically motivated cabal is going to make the district boundaries better.
And any action that makes them worse, or further highlights the political motivations clearly on display behind the scenes, will only further motivate voters to dispense entirely with the current map-drawing process.