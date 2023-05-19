EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in the Charleston Gazette Mail.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., want to streamline the environmental permitting process when it comes to projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Nearly complete, the line, 42 inches in diameter and covering about 300 miles in length, would carry natural gas through 11 counties in West Virginia and parts of Virginia.
The project has been in one stage of regulatory hell or another for longer than some probably remember. But is overbearing bureaucracy and government red tape really the problem? Well, governing agencies have been part of the holdup, but perhaps not in the way one might expect.
If anything, in the early stages of the project, governing agencies were only too happy to try and facilitate the project. A lawsuit filed back in August 2017 accused the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection with granting a water quality certification for MVP without really considering the project’s full effect in that area. A month later, the DEP agreed that it needed to reevaluate the information (or lack thereof) used to issue the permit. Eventually, the agency vacated its own permit.
Around the same time, West Virginia and Virginia property owners potentially affected by the path of the pipeline filed a federal lawsuit that questioned the permitting process and another that challenged the project’s use of eminent domain to condemn property and seize it without paying fair value to landowners.
All of this happened before the first tree was felled to make way for the pipeline, and there have been plenty of legal challenges in the intervening years, some halting the project for a time, others not. But they all share the pattern of allegations that regulatory corners were being cut by builders, sometimes aided by agencies that were supposed to enforce those regulations.
So, is it the courts’ fault that the project has been continually delayed? Is it the fault of concerned landowners? Politicians can blame government agencies, courts and environmentalists all they want, but, in the end, it comes down to doing things the right way. Every time an agency has tried to expedite things, the results have been poor.
Just last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit threw out another water quality certification granted by the West Virginia DEP. Manchin said the court was “targeting” cases in West Virginia involving MVP. Yet, that same court recently upheld the same permit granted in the portion of Virginia affected by the project.
West Virginia has a long history of bending over backward to help extraction industries while ignoring what those operations were doing to the state and its people. Some West Virginians have had enough. It’s true, there are some who never wanted the project to happen in the first place.
Still, if everyone had done things by the book from the start, the MVP would have been completed long ago.