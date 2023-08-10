“Onward, Upward, Forward” is Kentucky State University’s motto and that seems to be exactly the direction the university is headed with the completion of the new 164,000 square feet, five-floor dormitory on campus that can house 408 students.
The ribbon cutting for the new South Campus residence hall took place Friday morning with many university and local officials in attendance.
“We have weathered some storms,” Kentucky State University President Dr. Koffi Akakpo told the people in attendance. “We have gone through a lot. But no matter how long the night lasts, a day always dawns. The day is here for us, and let’s learn from the past. Let’s learn from the storm. There is always a silver lining for every situation — crisis, turmoil — there is always an end to it. Let’s take this institution to a level it has never been before.”
KSU has had its fair share of controversy and troubles throughout the last five years, including presidential malfeasance, fiscal peril and struggling to maintain a consistent direction under multiple interim leaders.
However, with the completion of the new dorm and with the new leadership of Akakpo, we believe KSU is headed in the right direction and couldn’t be more excited to see what the future holds for the university.
When students begin to fill the new dormitory and campus later this month, we wish them all the best and hope they flourish within the classrooms at K-State. We agree with the words of Student Government President and Regent Savion Briggs, who said during the ceremony Friday, “Kentucky State is ground zero for tomorrow’s leaders. If you really think about this, all the students who have walked on this campus or will in the future, you are walking next to future state representatives, senators, doctors and business owners. Tomorrow’s leader is today’s neighbor.”
We hope the community and KSU officials embrace the students and offer them the best chance at a great future as they can get. The students now have a great facility to live where they will feel safe and which will add to their college experience.
Now, we hope KSU and local officials will turn their focus to continuing their collaborative efforts to improving the Exum Center. Along with wonderful living accommodations, students also need a top-notch recreational facility where they can keep their bodies — as well as their minds — active and healthy.