The first month’s numbers on sports betting in Ohio confirm the gambling industry knows their business better than state budget analysts.
In January, Ohioans wagered $1.1 billion on sports including the $320 million in promotion credits provided to lure gamblers with seemingly free money.
State revenue estimates for sports betting of $3.35 billion a year look laughable while gaming industry estimates of $9 billion to $12 billion look solid.
Ohio’s 10% tax on the sports-betting profits produced about $21 million for the state, well ahead of the $34 million projection for the entire year.
Gov. Mike DeWine is already trying to double the state’s take on sports betting, and The Blade Editorial Board reiterates our strong support for boosting the tax as soon as possible, as high as possible.
Gambling merely repurposes money the sports bettors would otherwise spend on more productive purchases.
Soon the downside of gambling will hit Ohioans experiencing the loss of capital without offsetting asset to compensate. The thrill of the gambling experience is not only without value, it’s counterproductive economically.
It encourages financially reckless decisions that destroy personal-capital formation. Ohio should extract as much as politically possible from the sports-betting companies reaping huge profits.
Ohioans who want to gamble on a game don’t care at all about the tax rate for the bookie taking their bet. The professional sports franchises and college conferences taking in more TV money because gambling helps the ratings for their games have nothing to lose from raising the tax rate.