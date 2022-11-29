The fitness website Total Shape rates Ohio as out of shape in a nationwide health ranking. Ohio is ranked as the 45th healthiest state, or if you like to score high, the fifth unhealthiest location in the nation.
It’s easy to ignore some internet fitness site, but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Center for Health Statistics validates the concern with a 2022 report showing a declining life expectancy for Ohioans.
Obesity is the first cause for concern.
More than a third of the state population meets the body fat index measure for obesity. That’s not overweight, that’s obese as defined by more than 30% of body weight coming from fat.
The national statistics show that Ohioans support more fast food restaurants per thousand residents than most other states. Biggie fries and extra-large sugary drinks are not a good combination for fitness maintenance.
Diet is just part of the health problem in Ohio. Smoking is a daily habit for more than one in five Ohioans. Combining smoking with high fat diet and high fat body mass is conducive to heart disease and strokes. Both maladies will take years off your life, and the decrease in Ohioans’ longevity bears that out.
The final component of Ohio’s poor-health rating is based on what we don’t do rather than the bad eating and smoking that we score too high on.
When it comes to gym memberships as a measure of fitness-related activity, Ohio scores low. The combination of all measures produces a health index score that is way behind leading states and puts Ohio in line with West Virginia, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Mississippi.
A low health index like ours is an early warning for companies that may be interested in establishing or expanding operations in Ohio to expect higher than average insurance costs.
Health is wealth, and we should act accordingly.