EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in the State Journal (Frankfort).
Even though many Kentuckians want the coronavirus pandemic to be in the rearview mirror, the opposite seems to be happening as the number of positive COVID tests continues to rise. Statistics from the week of July 11 show that 12,798 new cases — an average of 1,828 per day — were reported. That is 17% higher than the previous week.
According to numbers provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 587 residents were hospitalized with the virus — 100 more than the week before. The weekly state positivity rate is currently at 17.70% per 100,000 population with Franklin County trending higher at 19.58% per 100,000 residents. The New York Times ranks Kentucky’s case-incidence rate eighth among the states, with a 45% increase in cases in the last 14 days.
If there is a silver lining it is that the number of COVID-19-related deaths fell slightly from 62 or 8.86 per day during the week of July 4 to 49 or seven per day the following week. However, the death toll continues to climb. More than 16,000 Kentuckians have succumbed to the virus — including 159 Franklin Countians.
With the number of cases trending higher and Jefferson County currently in the red zone, the state’s largest school district announced late last week that universal masking will be required for all students and staff when classes resume next month. Everyone on district property or on school buses — regardless of vaccination status — must wear a mask.
Jefferson County Public Schools policy dictates that universal masking is automatically required whenever the county has a high level of COVID-19 community spread. When the county’s community spread level drops from the red zone, masks become optional.
Should Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools implement such a requirement if the county reaches a high level of community transmission? We believe so. Masking has proven to be one of the easiest and most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In February, when FCS Superintendent announced that masks would become optional, he was quick to note that even though the district was not requiring masks to be worn the coronavirus pandemic was not over.
“Mask mandates could return if there is a significant increase in positive cases in the district, multiple positive cases connected to a classroom or activity, or a rise in community transmission,” he told The State Journal. “We will continue to monitor the data and the recommendations from health officials.”