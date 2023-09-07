As the NFL season kicks off this week, Kentucky residents and visitors for the first time will be able to legally place sports bets on something other than horse racing.
Modern sports betting came about primarily from horse racing in the U.K. Betting on horses became popular in the early 18th century once more. The two horse races became common. U.S. sports betting history really began when Las Vegas opened its first official sportsbook called "turf clubs" at the time.
They started accepting wages in 1948 and have been doing so ever since.
Along with the famous Olympic games, the Greeks also introduced the world to betting on athletes or on the outcome of games. Soon after, the Romans adopted betting and the government legalized it. Romans placed bets on chariot races and gladiator games.
When it comes to the world of gambling, it is hard to anticipate what is going to be the next innovation as technology is modernizing how it is played.
Currently as we are already in a generation of “technology dependency” now more than ever, it is also the top reason why gambling addiction is more prevalent as well. While sports betting can be fun and rewarding, the Bible warns about the love of money and wealth gained hastily (Proverbs 13:11). Each person must decide for himself if sports betting is worth it in the long run. But one thing is for certain: It is here to stay.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland