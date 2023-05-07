EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
It’s quite a juxtaposition in perspective. Gov. Jim Justice announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate last Thursday from his luxury Greenbrier Resort, which he purchased for $20 million, touting his devotion to the truth, flanked by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Meanwhile, in a home in Wyoming County, Pinkey Mullens, who worked for one of Justice’s myriad coal operations, talked to Gazette-Mail reporter Mike Tony about repeated lapses in medical coverage because of Justice’s failure to meet his obligations. Pinkey is one of hundreds of retirees from companies owned by Justice who have continually had to fight to get their benefits reinstated.
There’s no question that Justice believes he is universally loved in West Virginia. The personal and petty malice he directs at anyone who doesn’t reflect this view is evidence of how important that belief is to him.
Mullens, who has gone without important medications and had interruptions in prescription drug coverage for the past two years, doesn’t sugar coat his view of the two-term governor now seeking the Senate seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
“(Justice) has no idea what obligation is,” Mullens told Tony, also saying, “I would not vote for that man for nothing. I despise him.”
One of the main concerns about Justice seeking a Senate seat is that he hasn’t put that much work into being governor, with a brief exception during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has never expressed any interest in changing his approach. Plenty of people have been happy enough just to get to shake his hand and get a picture with his dog, whose approval rating is probably 30 points higher than the governor’s. The Senate doesn’t work like that.
That’s a political criticism, though. It’s perhaps more important to hear from people like Mullens, who is in remission from leukemia and, with several other former employees, had to take Justice’s companies to court just so he could go to the pharmacy.
Tony’s report also contains a detailed history of all the fines, fees, debts and other financial obligations Justice’s companies have failed to meet. These things get referenced a lot in the news, but to see the dire financial situation of West Virginia’s wealthiest man and highest-elected official laid out like that is mind-blowing.
Just a few of the highlights:
• Former employees cited health care coverage lapses that occurred as many as 10 times in nine months.
• As of late last year, Justice’s coal companies were responsible for one-fifth of all federal mine safety debt in the country and had failed to pay fines or fees in relation to more than 2,300 citations over a five-year period. Justice and his family reached an agreement to pay $5.13 million in monthly installments to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, but haven’t made any payments over the past three months.
• Just last week, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principle, interest and attorneys fees to a bank in Virginia during a court proceeding. The bank claims it has loaned more than $700 million to 58 businesses owned and operated by Justice nearly seven years ago.
• Citizens Bank of West Virginia is seeking to have Justice’s wages as governor garnished, to pay back a more than $850,000 loan to buy equipment.
• Justice’s companies have been ordered by a federal court to pay more than $2.5 million for environmental cleanup in Tennessee.
• This month, a Kanawha County awarded Charleston legal firm Hendrickson & Long PLLC $8.5 million owed by three of Justice’s coal companies for services. The companies were seeking dismissal of a previous arbitration ruling against them.
Justice’s financial empire, which he refused to place in a blind trust after becoming governor, seems to be in complete disarray. A man who says he lives by his word constantly has to be dragged to court to uphold it. Even then, it’s a toss of the dice as to whether he’ll make good on his promises.
The governor might see this as how the world works for people like him. What he fails to consider is how it affects the people like Pinkey Mullens, who gave their careers to help Justice build his, at least at one time, astronomical wealth. That’s an important thing to consider when deciding who should represent West Virginia in the U.S. Senate.