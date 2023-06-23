Gov. Jim Justice’s mounting legal problems appear to be getting worse still. The governor, who is at the center of all manner of lawsuits and collections efforts stemming from hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid loans, legal settlements, fines and fees mostly stemming from his business dealings, is now apparently under the microscope for how he handled federal COVID-19 relief funds.
When the COVID-19 pandemic was still raging, and Justice began waffling on vaccination efforts, he hatched a plan. The state would conduct a sweepstakes, as other states were doing, offering prizes large and small to those who got vaccinated against the virus that ended up killing more than 1 million Americans between 2020 and 2022.
Unable to detach his own vanity from the project, Justice named the COVID lottery after his dog, calling it the “Do It For Babydog” sweepstakes. Prizes included cash, scholarships, firearms and trucks.
At the time, the Gazette-Mail‘s Phil Kabler raised questions about federal spending on prizes and the efficacy of the campaign in general. Kabler noted the trucks given away had been purchased at high prices and left winners with high tax bills. He and others at the Gazette-Mail also noted that the campaign didn’t push vaccine numbers up significantly at all, although Justice continued to tout the program as nothing short of a smashing success.
A little more than two years after Justice announced the sweepstakes, other people are starting to ask questions. Namely, federal investigators.
According to a report this week from CBS News, Justice’s office has been subpoenaed by those investigators, who are focusing on auto dealers that supplied the trucks awarded as prizes and how much those vehicles cost state taxpayers.
The CBS report mentioned Grace Fowler, of Nettie in Nicholas County, who won what the Governor’s Office described as a “custom outfitted” Dodge Ram truck. Justice, with Babydog in tow, delivered the truck to Fowler and posed for photos with her on July 14, 2021.
According to the CBS report, the “free” truck came with an inflated value and a $20,000 personal property tax bill for Fowler. She was forced to sell the truck, and told CBS that, if she ever won a prize again, she’d tell whoever was giving it away to keep it. CBS reported that several other truck winners sold their prizes and noted, as Kabler did about two years ago, that the trucks came with luxury packages that pushed up their assessed value.
The national news outlet also included information from a study that showed vaccination incentives, like the “Do It For Babydog” initiative, had little to no effect on vaccination rates.
It’s unclear what any of this means for Justice at the moment, but it’s likely not the end of government inquiries into his administration’s COVID spending. As the Gazette-Mail reported, Justice moved roughly $28 million in federal COVID funds into his discretionary Governor’s Gifts, Grants and Donations fund. The transfer occurred right before a deadline that would have required the state to return the money to the federal government.
Compounding the problem, Justice is believed to have used $10 million of that money as part of nearly $14 million he allocated to Marshall University last year to build a baseball stadium.
In March, Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Inspector General asking the agency to review Justice’s transfer of the funds, which Tarr likened to money laundering.
Whatever might come of all this, it points back to a basic problem identified early on in the pandemic, when federal money was first allotted for everything from medical equipment to loans to keep businesses afloat: Justice and his administration officials acted as the only arbiters of the funds. It was difficult to determine where money was going and why, let alone whether it was appropriated wisely or ethically.
Justice’s current financial woes, as it pertains to his businesses, suggest he’s not great with money. He shouldn’t have been trusted to concoct a vaccine sweepstakes or determine how federal funds were distributed without strict oversight.