EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Charleston Gazette Mail.
It looks as if Jimbo TV has been renewed for a fourth season.
Gov. Jim Justice says he’s lifting the state of emergency, in place since 2020 because of COVID-19, at the beginning of the new year, but he’s going to continue to do his televised briefings.
This isn’t all that surprising. In the early days of the pandemic, and during surges with new variants, the briefings were conducted as often as five days a week and were a source of vital information concerning case numbers, outbreaks, deaths, public health response and testing and vaccine availability.
As those concerns, justifiably or not, have faded to the background, the briefings have become more of a space for Justice to complain about policies or politicians he doesn’t like, stump for those he does and conduct plenty of self-promotion.
It’s a pretty big sign that things have drifted far afield when Justice, on Wednesday, for the first time announced publicly that he is lifting the emergency order, even though he signed the proclamation more than 20 days ago.
The governor said he didn’t see lifting the order in place since March 2020, over the course of which West Virginia has reported more than 615,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,600 resulting deaths, as anything major because, “in my world, I don’t see a reason to make a big deal out of stuff.”
West Virginians, along with the rest of the country — indeed, the rest of the world — have been living under life-altering conditions, on and off, for nearly three years.
In that time, Justice has deemed it a big deal to air grievances with the news media, stump against a proposed amendment to the state constitution that was defeated in the midterms (at one point directly following reading the ages and home counties of those who died from COVID with a list of people, organizations and businesses opposed to the amendment) and bring on his pet bulldog, working her paws to give betting lines on sporting events. Ending the emergency? Not a big thing.
When the pandemic first hit, Justice used the briefings for the right things. We might not have always agreed with some of his policy decisions or approaches, but he was acting like a leader.
Eventually, though, this sense of leadership or responsibility gave way to Justice’s narcissism, pettiness and cowardice.
That’s displayed perfectly by his continuance of the briefings without anyone from the press or the public allowed to attend in person. It’s long past the point where it’s a public health concern.
Justice likes to be able to control the format and message without any unpredictable criticism, questions or challenges. Yes, he takes calls from reporters during the briefings, but not every reporter gets to ask a question and there are no follow-ups, so Justice can give whatever response he wants and there’s no instantaneous way to keep him honest.
Now, the governor says he’ll continue the briefings remotely even after the emergency order is gone. This is while he’s also seriously considering running for the U.S. Senate.
So, when does this cease to be informative and basically become state-funded propaganda for the governor? It’s pretty much already at that point, but expect it to get even more obvious in the new year as another season of Jimbo TV gets under way.