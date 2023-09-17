EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The West Virginia University Faculty Senate sent a strong message Wednesday, passing a vote of “no confidence” in school President Gordon Gee by a wide margin, 797-100, after Gee’s administration recommended cutting more than 30 programs and nearly 170 faculty positions to stave off a $45 million budget deficit. The Faculty Senate also voted, 740-79, in favor of a resolution to stop the cuts.
So, what happens now? Probably, and unfortunately, not much.
As has been explained before, a vote of no confidence is a statement that the faculty members think Gee is unfit to serve as president. The Faculty Senate has no enforcement powers. That rests with the WVU Board of Governors, the majority of whom are appointees of Gov. Jim Justice and cronies of the governor, Gee or both. The board just gave the 79-year-old Gee an extension of his $800,000-a-year contract through 2025.
The board certainly wasn’t planning on sending Gee packing, and Wednesday’s faculty vote appeared to have little effect, as the board immediately released a statement saying its members fully back Gee.
However, the board ignores discontent at its own peril. This is the second no-confidence vote against Gee in the past two years, and the faculty’s view of the president’s decision-making has clearly worsened.
A no-confidence vote against Gee and Provost Marianne Reed in late 2021, regarding the administration’s COVID-19 response and alleged lack of transparency around other issues, didn’t come close to passing (although it should be noted that considerable outside political pressure was brought to bear on faculty members during that vote). A second vote, passing by a ratio of nearly 8-to-1, shows a pretty drastic shift. Unhappy professors and unhappy students (protests from the student body over the cuts have been frequent) aren’t great recruiting tools for a university losing enrollment.
Some on the board have suggested that removing Gee right now wouldn’t help matters. The $45 million deficit is still there, and Gee is needed to help WVU through this difficult time.
OK, but what about holding someone accountable for their actions? After all, how did WVU wind up in this situation? Most have argued that it’s the result of unchecked spending based on Gee’s prediction nearly 10 years ago that WVU would jump in enrollment from around 33,000 to 40,000 by 2020. Instead, enrollment has dropped to 26,000 and is expected to fall further still while the West Virginia Legislature has continued to slash funds for the university.
Sure, Gee couldn’t have predicted that a pandemic would heavily alter operations from early 2020 through a good bit of 2022. But enrollment was on the decline for five years under Gee’s watch before COVID hit, and WVU never adjusted its course.
So, it’s a little disingenuous for Gee, the Board of Governors or state politicians to argue that WVU must suddenly “right-size” education to fit employer demands, chalking the budget shortage up to the frivolity and arrogance of higher education as a whole. It’s Gee’s arrogance and frivolity (not to mention his bizarre readiness to throw in the towel rather than even ask the state for more funding), along with the board’s refusal to listen to faculty and students, that put WVU here.
And both board and president are still wildly out of touch.
In Wednesday’s statement supporting Gee, Board of Governors Chairwoman Taunja Willis-Miller said, “The challenges we are facing right now are not unique to WVU.”
That might be true, in a technical sense, but the school’s challenges are, in fact, rather unique when compared to trends in higher education across the country, where applications and enrollment are soaring.
WVU is a flagship university in a state that continues to lose population, with a Legislature that continually undermines support for higher education. The result is a university in turmoil that no one in their right mind would want to attend, teach at or conduct research for until drastic changes — and not in the form of program and faculty cuts — are made.