Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.