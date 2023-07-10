Reigning Republicans in the Ohio General Assembly have made bold and sweeping changes to elementary and high school education in the newly passed biennial budget that will shape the state’s economic future and the GOP’s political prosperity.
Creation of a universal voucher program and a shift in administrative responsibility from the State Board of Education to the governor are significant moves that have put Republicans on the hot seat to show success in raising the quality of K-12 education in Ohio.
School-choice scholarships will pay $6,165 for students up to the eighth grade and increase to $8,407 for high school students with family income up to $135,000.
The state subsidy declines above that income level, but every family is entitled to some tuition reimbursement from Ohio, and the vast majority of households qualify for the entire amount.
School choice is a viable option for every family and for believers in market-based competition as a spur to universal improvement this is all they could ask for.
Proponents of traditional public education contend that the ever-expanding role of vouchers to fund nonsectarian and religious private schools dilutes the resources needed for public schools and flies in the face of the constitutional requirements for common schools.
A lawsuit now in the court system will address the question of whether vouchers that are no longer tethered to conditions related to failing local school performance and poverty violate the state constitution.
Not coincidentally, the expansion of the Ohio EdChoice program has come with the simultaneous increase of nearly $1 billion to keep the Fair School Funding Plan on track to meet the state responsibility to fairly fund public education.
It would be monumentally bad politics and probably unconstitutional to allow universal vouchers to diminish common public schools.
Thus, the public schools are experiencing an increase in the state funding portion of their revenue.