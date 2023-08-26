EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Intelligencer (Wheeling, W.Va.).
The lawsuit filed this month is meant to force the state to spend $330 million to improve prison and jail conditions and fill worker vacancies, according to the Associated Press.
It alleges “inhumane living conditions” in the correctional facilities and accuses the governor and others of ignoring overcrowding and failing to provide regular funding for upkeep.
Lawmakers’ efforts indicate they know they have work to do. Bills passed will provide $21.1 million to increase starting pay and change pay scales for state correctional officers, and will provide nearly $6 million for one-time bonuses for support staff in the correctional system.
Meanwhile, another piece of legislation will extend the expiration date on temporary photo identification provided to those released from incarceration, from 90 to 180 days.
“Passage of this will help reduce recidivism of inmates,” said Delegate Larry Kump, R-Berkeley. “Many times, when inmates are released from prison, he or she has no identification, no means to procure employment and other things. This extension of identification cards for inmates really helps them get on their feet, provide themselves some employment and keeps them out of jail.”
There were other related bills passed — requiring large municipalities to reimburse counties for up to five days of regional jail per diem fees, for example. But it must be just the beginning.
Lawmakers and other public officials will be playing catch-up for a long time to do right by both those who work so hard in our correctional system and those who become wards of it.