EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Toledo (Ohio) Blade.
The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio recently revised the fiscal year financial performance to a loss of $5.3 billion.
That news comes after the controversial payment of nearly $10 million in performance bonuses to STRS investment staff. That bonus bonanza was paid based on benchmarks an expert in pension finance calls rigged.
Richard Ennis, co-founder of Ennis Knupp, the firm Ohio turned to for an explanation of how the Bureau of Workers Compensation’s "Coingate" scandal happened and for a process to keep it from happening again, says public pension investments are managed to produce the biggest pay day for internal staff and external consultants.
It’s no consolation that Ohio is not alone in pension malfeasance.
Creation of pension specific benchmarks provides extra, unearned compensation to investment staff and consultants but costs beneficiaries through lower returns. Mr. Ennis says public pensions routinely outperform their self-created standards but consistently fail to match the returns of a broad-based index fund.
Mr. Ennis says this disparity between high pay and low performance would be obvious if pensions used an index as the measure of performance.
That was the recommendation in the 2006 fiduciary audit of STRS, which said the Russell 2000 or 3000 index fund, plus 5%, should be the bar to clear for performance bonuses by investment staff at the teachers’ pension.
All of Ohio’s public pensions look bad compared to the results available in an index fund for a fraction of the cost they pay. The funds claim their portfolio is widely diversified and therefore the best safeguard for pension capital. Mr. Ennis says the index funds provide both diversity and transparency.
Low fees don’t appeal to the politicians with legal authority over state pensions. Index funds don’t make political contributions, but highly compensated outside fund managers make large campaign contributions to advocacy groups who pass it to the candidates who will protect the status quo.
A direct contribution from fund manager to candidate is illegal, but laundered through an advocacy group, it’s a rich source of campaign cash.
Politicians, staff, consultants and outside fund managers have pushed beneficiaries aside as the top priority for Ohio’s public pensions.
As a direct result, both STRS and the Ohio Police & Fire Retirement Fund are seeking more support from state taxpayers through legislation in a lame-duck session when the General Assembly returns after the election.
Rather than hit taxpayers with bigger bills that will be paid at the local level so state lawmakers can conceal the culprits, Ohio lawmakers should order a return to pension investments that are publicly traded and fully transparent.
Ohio’s experience with alternative pension investments has been lucrative for staff and increased campaign contributions for politicians, but beneficiaries and taxpayers have been shortchanged.
It’s past time for Columbus to do its job and fix a broken, untrusted system of pension finance with low-cost indexed investments.
Ohio is the largest of the seven states that do not include Social Security payments in their public pension program. Ohio has an unmet moral obligation to manage the pensions for beneficiaries and taxpayers.
That needs to change, now.