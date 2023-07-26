Regarding the nuke bailout bribery scheme at the Statehouse, the U.S. Department of Justice has only done half the job and if left to stand will serve as evidence of a divisive double standard in America.
Exactly two years ago (“FirstEnergy to pay $230 million in bribery probe,” July 22, 2021) prosecutors announced a deferred prosecution agreement with FirstEnergy. The giant utility admitted participation in the conspiracy to bail out two financially failing nuclear plants, lock in rates at the highest possible point, and abolish a required rate renewal in 2024.
The $61 million bribery scheme, concealed by use of a political nonprofit 501©4, produced legislation worth $1.3 billion to FirstEnergy. Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-state GOP Chairman Matt Borges were recently convicted and sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy.
Householder is appealing his 20-year prison sentence and Borges is appealing his five-year sentence. Both men portrayed their activities for FirstEnergy as “business as usual” at the Capitol and each asked how bribe takers could be charged if no one was accused of paying the bribes.
FirstEnergy’s agreement with the government admitting the payments brought a $230 million fine, punishing the shareholders. The agreement also made clear the First Energy executives who authorized the bribes were not protected from prosecution.
And yet, three years after the initial arrests and two years after the corporate plea agreement, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker has brought no charges against former FirstEnergy CEO Charles Jones or Executive Vice President Michael Dowling, the executives who authorized the conspiracy.
Nor has former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo been charged despite the two-year-old admission from FirstEnergy of a $4.3 million payment for assistance as PUCO Chairman for all of the conspiracy’s economic goals.
Mr. Randazzo, Mr. Jones, and Mr. Dowling all say they have done nothing wrong but if that’s true, the $230 million fine paid by FirstEnergy, for Mr. Jones and Mr. Dowling’s activities, was just a Justice Department shakedown.