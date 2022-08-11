Throughout Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron’s speech at last weekend’s premier political event in Kentucky, Democrats in the Fancy Farm crowd refused to let him forget what they considered to be one of his biggest failures — charging just one officer involved in the 2020 killing of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor.
While Cameron delivered his remarks, his words were drowned out by Democratic supporters, who chanted Taylor’s name the entire time he was at the lectern.
Taylor’s death was fresh on the minds of those in attendance after the federal government filed civil rights charges on Thursday against four Louisville police officers involved in the March 13, 2020 fatal shooting of the 26-year-old medical worker, after police knocked down her apartment door while executing a search warrant in reference to a drug investigation.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenny Walker, who believed someone was breaking into the apartment unit, fired one shot that struck an officer and police returned fire, hitting Taylor multiple times.
Her death, coupled with the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer two months later, sparked outrage across the country as protestors took to the streets seeking justice for the murders of Black people at the hands of white officers.
Activists were especially critical of Cameron’s decision to present only wanton endangerment charges against Louisville officer Brett Hankison for a grand jury to consider in 2020.
In fact, some members of the grand jury later complained that the attorney general’s office steered them away from charging other officers involved in the raid.
Last week, in announcing the federal charges — which include unlawful conspiracy, use of force and obstruction of justice — against former officers Joshua Jaynes and Hankison and current officers Kelly Goodlett and Sgt. Kyle Meany, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Breonna Taylor should be alive today.”
Hankison, Jaynes and Meany — who face a maximum sentence of life in prison — appeared in federal court Thursday and a judge set their bonds at $50,000 each. Goodlett pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and faces up to five years in prison, according to Taylor family attorney Ben Crump.
“Thank God that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not get the last word in regard to justice for Breonna Taylor,” Crump said. “We have always said this was a conspiracy to cover up the death of Breonna Taylor. Today the Justice Department put forth the charging documents to show we weren’t crazy.”
We believe that the federal charges are a step in righting the miscarriage of justice in Taylor’s case and hope that her family can find peace knowing that those who are responsible for her death will be held accountable.