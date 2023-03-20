It strikes us as painfully ironic that some of our area school districts are being financially smacked down — big time — by the continuing valuation dispute for the NEXUS pipeline. For Edison Schools, the loss is around $700,000 just this year. For other districts like Margaretta and Perkins, spreadsheets also cannot be completed until the dispute is settled.
The 256-mile, 36-inch interstate natural gas transmission pipeline is designed to transport up to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from eastern Ohio to an existing pipeline system to interconnects in southeastern Michigan. That is a moneymaker for the company, no doubt, because the appetite for clean-burning relatively inexpensive natural gas is never-ending.
Local communities — desperate for secure funding for local schools — approved construction of the pipeline through their communities based on much higher evaluations. The company contends those valuations — for a variety of reasons — are incorrect and need to be lowered. In hindsight, that would seem to have been a predictable outcome.
The county auditors in 12 of the 13 Ohio counties agreed to a figure of $950 million, but Lorain County appealed and the money is stuck no man’s land, where it isn’t available to school districts.
It’s not clear to us how the valuations were reached or where the number should be. But what is clear is that state lawmakers have not made secure funding for our schools a priority, which hurts public education in the state. What lawmakers have accomplished in the past three decades is to shift more and more of the financial burden on local taxpayers, through a funding system the Ohio Supreme Court found to be unlawful and unfair.
And despite a court order to fix it, lawmakers haven’t. This is the job lawmakers are sent to Columbus to fix, developing effective, fair and progressive policy to positively impact education in the state. But it requires wise, mature leadership, which, unfortunate as it is, isn’t a common commodity in Columbus. It’s been gerrymandered out.
Instead of developing creative solutions to improve public education in Ohio through sound funding and new revenue sources, lawmakers act as if they are Puritan reformers slapping a ruler to their hand, lecturing education professionals about standards of conduct, standards which they know little about.
Instead of supporting public education, they reroute funding to private institutions while acting aghast at real life in classrooms when it makes them uncomfortable.
Instead of funding solutions they propose legislation to arm teachers, censor history classes and monitor language.
Instead of finding ways to improve education, they pass legislation to consolidate power and institutionalize education as a political weapon.
Voters must see past their rhetoric and hold them accountable.