EDITOR’S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Intelligencer (Wheeling, W.Va.)
Those living in our region have had good reason to keep on eye on information coming out of East Palestine, Ohio, as officials continue to monitor the quality of water into which some of the chemicals from a Norfolk Southern derailment spilled more than two weeks ago.
So far, officials say the water remains safe for those who drink water from systems that pull from the Ohio River, though they have recommended those who drink well water should seek independent testing.
This is the latest concern, and one on which administrators will surely keep a close eye. But there’s another danger we’re already fighting to address. Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (think C8) are a problem in West Virginia. Many water systems have been able to address the matter with carbon filtration, but that comes only after proper testing determines the needs of the system.
Fortunately, U.S. Sens. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and have secured nearly $19 million in funding for both testing and addressing the contamination, through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“When the (Environment and Public Works) Committee negotiated, wrote, and passed the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, a cornerstone of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we prioritized a basic need, which is safe drinking water for our citizens,” Capito said Thursday.
“Today’s funding announcement is a direct result of that record investment and it means our communities will be better equipped to test for and address PFAS ‘forever’ chemicals.”
Crucially, the allotment is meant to address PFAS “and other emerging contaminants, and to conduct water quality testing.” It’s beginning to look as though we’re going to need a lot of that, which means Capito, Manchin and the rest of our Congressional delegation must not let off the gas in ensuring West Virginians have the resources we need to give everyone access to clean drinking water.