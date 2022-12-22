Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then periods of snow overnight. Low 3F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.