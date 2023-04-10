Freddie Mac and U.S. Bank have an obligation to be stewards of property, not to refuse to pay the property taxes like a deadbeat absentee landowner.
The Ohio Supreme Court has slapped down one of the nation’s largest banks over its attempt to nickel-and-dime the Lucas County Land Bank over the loss of vacant and abandoned homes.
The unanimous Supreme Court decision, which was tied to a case from Toledo, is an important victory for the Lucas County Land Bank. The 2006 land bank legislation is Ohio’s foremost legal tool to fight blight caused by vacant and abandoned homes.
U.S. Bank, the seventh largest bank in the United States, challenged the tax foreclosure of an abandoned house at 526 E. Streicher St. in North Toledo. It claimed that the land bank’s seizure of the vacant home under Ohio’s land bank law deprived the bank of some $38,000 in value.
To protect the $38,000 value in the house it shouldn’t have been neglected for so long allowing what value it did have to be squandered, in the process contributing to the loss of value by other dwellings in the neighborhood.
The court decided U.S. Bank didn’t have standing to bring the case against Toledo — as well as land banks in Summit and Cuyahoga counties — because it didn’t own the house when it was seized for back taxes.
The big bank made a stupid little mistake and bought the rights to a property it knew was in foreclosure, expecting to collect money following a county property auction. Ohio’s 2006 land bank law allows land banks to take a property before it goes to auction to stop the cycle of foreclosure and auction.
The unpaid taxes were $8,721 in March, 2017, when Lucas County took possession of the home in lieu of the unpaid taxes.
The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company known as Freddie Mac, had foreclosed on the property for a delinquent mortgage of $50,000.
Freddie Mac did not pay the property taxes on the Streicher Street home, nor did it contest the property seizure by the Lucas County Land Bank in the 2017 hearing.
Instead, Freddie Mac sold the property to U.S. Bank, giving the bank the right to the proceeds from a foreclosure auction of the Streicher Street property with a $38,000 tax valuation. Since there was no property auction, there was no value for U.S. Bank to claim.
Big institutions such as Freddie Mac and U.S. Bank have an obligation to be stewards of property, not refuse to pay the property taxes like a deadbeat absentee landowner. Simply paying the back taxes would have kept the property on Freddie Mac inventory.
Communities such as Toledo should be able to look to banks as partners in preserving existing infrastructure or rebuilding neighborhoods that are experiencing blight. They shouldn’t be hastening it.
All any financial institution has to do to keep property from falling to land bank ownership is to pay their taxes.
No pay-no say.
The court got it right.