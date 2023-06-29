EDITOR’S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The (Frankfort) State Journal.
Summertime comes with its own set of worries for parents, who are concerned about their children’s safety when outdoors and near water. However, one place where kids are at their most vulnerable is online.
According to Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, approximately 95% of teenagers have access to a smartphone, computer, tablet, gaming technology or other electronic device — making them a common and easily accessible tool for cyberbullying and exploitation.
June is National Internet Safety Month and Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, which has been advocating for internet safety awareness and education for more than 15 years, is partnering with the Kentucky State Police to help increase parents’ and caregivers’ understanding of cyberthreats in order to keep kids safe and more secure on the web.
“Technology evolves so quickly, it is difficult for any caregiver to keep up with the latest potential threats or pitfalls facing kids online,” said PCAK Executive Director Jill Seyfred. “That’s why we work closely with the experts in the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch to ensure parents, school professionals and other caregivers know how to protect children and can effectively teach kids to protect themselves as well. We are proud to be at the forefront of this important work.”
Statistics from the KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch indicate a significant increase in the number of CyberTips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for Kentucky in the past year.
A total of 14,491 CyberTips were recorded in 2022 compared to 4,989 the year before. Nationally, there has been an 82% spike in the number of online enticement complaints.
PCAK and KSP have put together a three-part training video, “Electronic Crimes Against Children: How to Educate, Monitor and Communicate Internet Safety,” to help parents and caregivers.
After each segment participants can take a short quiz about the content. Those earning scores of 80% or higher will receive a completion certificate in the mail.
We applaud PCAK and KSP for their commitment to online safety for our children and encourage anyone who suspects illegal activity or is notified of harm to a child to contact law enforcement immediately.