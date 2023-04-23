EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Intelligencer (Wheeling, W.Va.).
West Virginia University is facing several serious challenges: A declining college-aged population; declining enrollment; rising costs; and a national narrative that questions the value of college.
Those factors and others have led to a $35 million deficit, about 3% of WVU’s overall budget. University’s leaders are wisely acting now to shape the institution’s future.
“I share (the news) not to alarm but to alert. We need to better understand the reality we face,” WVU President E. Gordon Gee said during his annual State of the University address. “The state of West Virginia University is strong … and we will be even stronger in the decades to come, thanks to a concerted focus on what matters most.”
That means transforming the university — something Gee is uniquely qualified to oversee. Along with short-term solutions such as limiting travel and putting a hiring freeze in place, the university will “invest in our strengths — both in programs and in talent.
Every unit will examine their priorities to ensure we are investing wisely. Armed with that data, we also will need to make the difficult decision to stop investing in those things that no longer meet our expectations.”
That’s a prudent step. It’s not feasible to ask the Legislature for more funding, and asking students to pay more likely will lead to enrollment declines. Strengthening what WVU does best — “creating ideas that create jobs,” as Gee puts it — is the right move.