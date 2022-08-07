EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Parkersburg (W.Va.) News and Sentinel.
West Virginia lawmakers have a long history of ignoring uncomfortable issues — sometimes for generations — when it seems as though there is little political pressure to act; and acting would require work. Among the latest examples is the question of racial disparity in discipline in our public schools. This one has been put on the backburner for years.
Federal data shows that while Black students make up less than 5% of the total public school population here, they are suspended at twice the rate of White students. To address the problem, state lawmakers decided back in 2020 to ask the West Virginia Department of Education to analyze the data and create a program to address it. At the time, lawmakers seemed to acknowledge the problem is real and wanted to try to fix it.
Here we are in the summer of 2022, and, according to reporting by Mountain State Spotlight, the report requested by lawmakers two years ago has finally arrived. Education researcher Sheila Coleman-Castells, who spoke to the state House Education Committee on the matter back in 2020, says the report presented this year is “unwieldy and unreadable,” and still presents no possible solutions to the problem.
Make no mistake, lawmakers and education officials alike have already acknowledged the problem is real.
“Moving forward, the intent of the WV Department of Education is to work as a collaborator and partner with (Coleman-Castells) and other entities, including community organizations and local school systems, to address the inequities that affect the lives of Black West Virginians disproportionately,” former state Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine wrote … after having already announced his planned retirement. Fred Albert, president of the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, voiced his support, too, according to Mountain State Spotlight.
State Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, was a sponsor of the bill seeking the report; and upon receiving it said “I think this is the first step. I think that’s what the intention was of the bill. To bring out the numbers, figure out what the trends are, and then begin to address those trends and I think that’s what you’ve communicated to us today.”
If lawmakers and education officials believe as they say, that this is a real problem, for goodness sake how many more years worth of students are they going to let suffer before they act to address it?
They’ve got a lot on their plates right now, and perhaps are counting on being able to use that as an excuse. But if, as reported, the data shows there is truly a disparity in the way teachers and administrators discipline Black students as compared with White students, it is legislators’ responsibility to get moving and address the problem. Now.