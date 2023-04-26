EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in the Sandusky (Ohio) Register.
The Ohio General Assembly looks to us like an endless train derailment more than a deliberative, responsible legislative body.
That sinking-in-the-gut feeling grows day after day, week by week and over the years as the Ohio Republican Party builds its power base on a gerrymandered super-majority that delivers just as promised: A broken legislature too weak to be effective in addressing the serious business before it.
If you watch committee hearings or view them at the general assembly’s homepage, on bill after bill, friendly witnesses aren’t challenged and often lack credentials, and opposing witnesses are often cut off.
This past week, it was even more extreme on a proposal to change how Ohio’s state constitution can be amended. The GOP leadership shut down a hearing without hearing fully from the opposition and successfully pushed for a vote.
Given their gerrymandered super-majority, they’re skipping the hard parts of democracy — again, on bill after bill — because they can. It is a dangerous, undemocratic trend that is getting worse. Deliberative bodies are meant to deliberate, debate and, yes, compromise, but with a super-majority, Republicans are flexing their muscles and skipping that important step.
Our local representatives personally supported their own gerrymandered districts that all but guarantee them re-election. They did that despite state constitutional law that outlawed the practice of gerrymandering, which is akin to stacking a deck.
Our own representatives also are getting behind the proposal to change how the state’s constitution can be amended, expanding voter approval from a simple majority to a super-majority of 60%. And, they want it on the ballot in an August special election, knowing full well that is when the fewest number of voters will cast ballots.
A special election will cost Ohio taxpayers $20 million. It’s improper to the point of being obscene to support spending that money for their own political objectives.
State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and state representatives D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron, Dick Stein, R-Norwalk, and Gary Click, R-Vickery, are joining other Republicans in the statehouse supporting the effort. Statements from Gavarone and Swearingen in support of this wacky math are particularly self-serving, bereft of principle.
Swearingen provided a pithy statement.
“For me, I view our constitution as a fundamental document of our state that should not be changed on a whim. We should be legislating in the state legislature, not the constitution,” he said.
But it was Republicans this past week who cut off legitimate testimony and voted it forward without a proper or robust review. Our gerrymandered guy in Columbus claims he wants to hear from the people, but he’s overlooking or refusing to acknowledge the irony of saying he supports one thing but votes in an opposite fashion. He doesn’t like “whims,” but “hurry up, let’s get this passed now.”
Gavarone, for her part, also suggested the vote was about the state’s constitution, but she also revealed what it’s really about.
“This is about protecting the integrity of our Constitution. I am un-apologetically pro-life,” said our gerrymandered state senator.
At least she’s being straight about the real motive and acknowledging, effectively, that it’s OK to cheat the rules or change the rules, by any means necessary, when it comes to things she believes even if others — the majority — do not share her view.
The process to change the state’s constitution has been the same for 111 years. There is no legitimate argument for changing it now, especially in this rigged way. Republicans who support this are pretending to be champions of the people, when they are really undercutting them.