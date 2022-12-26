Cornelius Kingsland Garrison’s mausoleum, with a geometric crown wrapping around its ridged dome roof, is one of the most elaborate structures in Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery.
Last summer Francis Rosario, who was then a 20-year-old masonry intern, had the task of restoring the roof’s stained and crumbling stone to its 19th-century glory. To succeed, he had to get the color and the interlocking pattern just right so the new roof would blend seamlessly into the original — a test of his persistence and precision. “I was so proud of it because, after tinting and texturing, it was identical,” he said. “We had lost track of the patch.”
A training program at the cemetery was Mr. Rosario’s first experience with historic preservation. He learned the many meticulous steps — measuring, patching, color matching. It was also physically demanding. For Mr. Rosario, all of that made the work more enjoyable.
But conservation wasn’t the first career he imagined for himself. Initially, his dream was to study engineering and make use of his math skills. Mr. Rosario started high school as an honor student enrolled in advanced placement classes, but troubles at home derailed his studies. Engineering promised stability.
About halfway into high school, Mr. Rosario was sent to live with his father. When that didn’t work out, he was placed in transitional housing. He spent about a year there before being put in the care of a foster family, where he found a calm and supportive environment. “They understood that I wasn’t in my situation because I put myself there,” he said. “It was just sort of: Bad things happened, and life moved on.”
The whole experience took a toll. He often had trouble sleeping and was stressed and worried about the impermanence of his situation and where he would live after foster care. As a result, he missed classes and failed several courses.
While he felt fortunate to graduate from high school and get into an engineering program, college wasn’t the experience he hoped it would be. Expenses became unaffordable, so he dropped out and devised a new plan. Mr. Rosario began considering other ways to combine the mathematical elements of engineering with his first love: art.
Mr. Rosario has loved drawing since childhood and had taken up sculpting as a hobby when he learned about masonry and historic preservation. It sounded like work that would help him to tap into all his skills, so he took online courses and soaked up all he could about the certifications he’d need to restore buildings. “Getting into masonry was sort of like a shot in the dark,” he said.
He researched job programs and applied for an internship at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. That taught him the value in making the old new again and the rigor it requires. “The building has to be preserved in its own right,” he said.
The Met internship led to the career program at Green-Wood Cemetery.
What allowed him to dedicate himself to this work was moving into a subsidized apartment last year with the help of Brooklyn Community Services Cortelyou Supportive Housing. Funding from Brooklyn Community Services, a beneficiary of The New York Times Neediest Cases Fund, provided him with household essentials such as a dresser, bedding and pots and pans. It was a new beginning after navigating the foster system alone. “At some point, you start blaming yourself in this process. Really? Was it something I did wrong? Am I a bad kid? Am I a bad person?” he recalled thinking.
Mr. Rosario hopes to be financially independent and one day move into his own home. He now helps organize events at the Met in addition to working as a masonry apprentice for the city. He is also driven by a sense of responsibility to his younger siblings and tries to pass on the lessons he’s learned.
As Mr. Rosario learns his craft, what motivates him is the chance to be creative. Growing up, he was fascinated by New York’s rich street art tradition. He now sees how that art form is connected to the city’s centuries-old stone buildings as well as today’s steel and glass skyscrapers. They all put their mark on the character of the city, and he is eager to add his own, by giving unused spaces new life and beauty. “I want to be a part of that journey,” he said.