Alvin Bragg is demonstrating that he is the right man at the right time.
His lawsuit against Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan provides an opportunity for courts to weigh in on Mr. Jordan’s peculiar “weaponization of government” subcommittee.
Mr. Bragg is the Manhattan District Attorney who has brought 34 felony counts against former President Donald Trump.
Many have weighed in on Mr. Bragg’s unusual investigation merging alleged violation of a state statute with an alleged violation of a federal statute.
The indictment contends that Mr. Trump filed false business records to conceal a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, thereby violating campaign finance law.
Critics suggest that prosecuting on federal statutes is not the proper purview of the Manhattan district attorney, anymore than it would be for an elected county prosecutor in Ohio.
Whatever merit there is to those accusations will be sorted out by the courts as Mr. Bragg’s case proceeds.
With his lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Mr. Bragg is calling out Mr. Jordan’s misuse of his congressional committee and demanding to know what legal basis he has to interfere in his prosecution of Mr. Trump.
Mr. Bragg called Mr. Jordan’s insertion of his ad hoc committee into the Manhattan prosecution of Mr. Trump “an unprecedentedly brazen and unconstitutional attack” on a local criminal case.
Mr. Jordan, whose 4th Congressional District includes Allen County in northwest Ohio, has demanded answers from Mr. Bragg about the case, and he has subpoenaed a former prosecutor in Mr. Bragg’s office, Mark Pomerantz, who has written a book about his time in the office.
The lawsuit accuses Mr. Jordan, a Republican, of inappropriately second-guessing the judgment of New York citizens and interfering with the state criminal justice process in New York.
Related to this is Mr. Trump’s own inappropriate rhetoric, which is undoubtedly the reason for the more than 1,000 calls and emails from Trump supporters, including death threats and a package containing a white powder.
The Bragg lawsuit contends that Mr. Jordan’s subpoena of Mr. Pomerantz aims to reveal sensitive and confidential local prosecutorial information.
Mr. Jordan’s “weaponization” subcommittee so far has been all hot air and political posturing, of which the inquiry into the Bragg indictment of Mr. Trump is another example.
The committee itself is the best example ever created of the “weaponization” of the government.
Mr. Jordan’s defense of his committee’s overreach makes a false assertion when he says that Mr. Bragg’s office “indict(ed) a president for no crime.”
Mr. Trump isn’t a president.
And the jurors of Manhattan will decide if a crime was committed.