Area lawmakers, including U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., have reintroduced the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act, an important federal measure that seeks to ensure miners who have suffered from black lung disease and their survivors can access the benefits they need and deserve.
Manchin, Kaine and Warner joined U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa. and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in reintroducing the measure last week. The proposed legislation seeks to improves the existing black lung benefits program for miners and their survivors by increasing access to legal representation, protecting financial compensation against inflation and bankruptcy of self-insured coal companies and reducing wait times for processing claims to the benefits.
The measure merits bipartisan support and passage.
Congress established the Black Lung Benefits Act in conjunction with the Federal Coal Mine Health and Safety Act of 1969 to provide monthly compensation and medical coverage for coal miners who developed severe disabilities from black lung disease. The new measure backed by Manchin, Kaine and Warner expands and improves the existing program to ensure the federal government is fulfilling its commitment to the nation’s coal miners, according to the three lawmakers. The measure has been endorsed by several miner advocate groups, including the United Mine Workers of America, Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, BlueGreen Alliance and Appalachian Voices.
“For generations, our brave coal miners have risked their lives and health to power our nation to greatness and as a result, many of our miners suffer from black lung Disease,” Manchin said. “After their enormous sacrifices, they have earned the vital treatment and medical care they need.”
“Virginia miners have helped power this nation for generations, risking their health and often developing deadly black lung disease while on the job,” Kaine added. “Following their sacrifice, they’ve earned benefits to help them combat this debilitating disease. This legislation will make it easier for miners and their family members to receive these benefits in a fair and timely manner.”
“Every day, Virginia’s coal miners put their health at risk to power our country,” Warner said. “We owe it to those battling black lung disease as a result of their years of work to ensure that they receive the medical care they deserve.”
Manchin, Warner and Kaine are correct.
Those retired coal miners who labored deep underground to help power our nation are more than deserving of their benefits. The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act would help in accomplishing that objective. It merits full consideration and support in Congress.