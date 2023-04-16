EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The State Journal (Frankfort).
When Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 5 — legislation that will incrementally phase out the property tax on the value of barrels of aging spirits across the state — distillers breathed a sigh of relief while effected local government entities and school districts — those that contain distilleries — groaned over the prospect of losing millions from annual budgets over the next two decades.
Per the legislation, the ad valorem tax on barrels aging in warehouses will drop between 4% and 10% every year starting in 2026 until it is completely phased out in 2043.
In 2022 the ad valorem tax on bourbon barrels paid by Kentucky distilleries equated to nearly $40 million. After tax breaks, a collective $18.5 million was received in counties with distilleries and earmarked for public schools and emergency services. HB 5 does include provisions for a replacement tax, which will require distilleries to reimburse counties and schools with a base level of funding.
Home to 95% of the world’s bourbon production, supporters of the bill noted that only Kentucky — where roughly 12 million barrels of spirits are aging in warehouses — assesses a barrel tax and worried that distilleries would start building warehouses in other states in order to sidestep tax payments amid rising inventory.
For their part, those who represent Franklin County at the state level — Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort; Rep. Dan Fister, R-Versailles; and Sen. Gex Williams, R-Verona — voted against the measure.
Locally, barrel tax accounts for roughly $830,000 of Franklin County’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget and $2.95 million of Franklin County Schools’ $80 million budget, which is why both Judge-Executive Michael Mueller and FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp were staunchly opposed to the bill’s passage.
In a letter asking Beshear not to sign the legislation, Mueller wrote, “I am completely in support of economic development and supporting an industry that means so much to our Commonwealth, but doing so on the backs of our local government entities who must continue to craft their own budgets while maintaining roads, providing emergency services and ensuring public safety through our county fire and law enforcement departments, is not the answer.”
We agree. More than 15 years in, the bourbon boom shows no signs of stopping and while distilleries continue to bring in record profits as well as receive tax incentives and exemptions, local governments, schools and taxpayers are left to carry the burden of lost tax revenue. It all leaves a bitter taste in our mouth.