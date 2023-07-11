EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Youngstown (Ohio) Vindicator.
We were disappointed to learn recently that the state budget bill, approved last week by the Ohio Legislature and subsequently signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine, includes a provision that will make it permissible for local government to issue publicly funded credit cards for any employee as elected officials see fit.
We are troubled by this decision and urge our elected officials to use great discretion and, in fact, avoid the practice all together.
Here’s why.
We believe passing out taxpayer-funded credit cards may present opportunities and, yes, even temptations to misuse the credit card on items that are not permissible according to Ohio law or local government policy. When taxpayer-funded credit cards are issued, particularly on the county level, the impetus falls on the county auditor’s office to scrutinize all the expenses charged on county credit cards, which could be difficult to monitor. Frankly, we believe it could get out of control quickly.
Rather, we urge a practice that instead requires employees to use their own credit cards and then seek reimbursement — provided that review and reimbursement is done in a timely manner to avoid accrual of interest or late fees. If that is not possible, then we suggest offering petty cash for expenses that must be justified up front and then immediately reviewed with the cash receipt once the purchase has been made. We believe this type of policy generally invites closer scrutiny of expense reports and discourages overspending on county credit cards.
Indeed, state law will prohibit use of public credit cards for things like late fees, tips.
The recently adopted budget bill specifically requires each county to adopt a policy regarding the use of its credit cards; requires purchases on a county credit card to be for work-related expenses that serve a public purpose; and generally prohibits the use of a county credit card for finance charges, late fees or sales tax unless approved by the board of county commissioners.
In the text of the bill, county commissioners must consult with the county auditor.
The credit card policy discussion already has arisen in recent months in Trumbull County government, as county commissioners worked to create a new rule for workers and officials who might be granted a county credit card. Good. We urge all local government bodies to review their credit card policies and to rethink any consideration or existing practices that allow distribution of taxpayer-funded credit cards.
Overall, we are hopeful that the expenditures submitted by any public employee or official seeking reimbursement are reasonable and justified. Further, we are hopeful that county commissioners and other county officials are able to review this and all expenses in a reasonable timely fashion according to detailed policies that are clear on what is permissible and what is not.
But more than that, we urge elected officials to vote against issuance of credit cards to employees and officials, even if state law now specifies that this action is permissible.