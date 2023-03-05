EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Intelligencer (Wheeling, W.Va.).
Clean air is on the minds of many as we watch the aftermath of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Here in West Virginia, communities have had questions about what they were breathing near industrial facilities for generations. But an agreement between the state Department of Environmental Protection and Union Carbide Corp. could help ease the minds of those in Institute, West Virginia.
An agreement between the DEP’s Division of Air Quality and Union Carbide will implement new measures to reduce ethylene oxide emissions from the facility. According to the DEP, the distribution system at Union Carbide’s Institute facility is responsible for unloading all rail cars containing EtO and supplying it to the Institute and South Charleston facilities.
DEP says the system was already in compliance with EtO terms, conditions and air permits, but these new steps will go beyond even federal regulations.
“This agreement is an important step in ensuring that the health and well-being of West Virginia’s communities remain protected,” said WVDEP Secretary Harold Ward. “It is the result of working through our regulatory process, collecting fence line monitoring data, and conducting significant public outreach.”
Wonderful. But the work is far from over.
DEP says it is “continuing to work with West Virginia facilities and communities to reduce the potential health risks associated with air toxic emissions.”
Collaborative agreements with corporations are a nice way to get that done, but officials had better not be counting on agreements in all the Mountain State’s affected communities.
Playing nice won’t finish this job; and West Virginians have already waited long enough.