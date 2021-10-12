It was magical! My face literally hurt from smiling so much! The people from Hopkinton to Boston is what makes this race so special. They lined the streets for 26 miles to cheer for us all. I’m not the fastest runner, not even close, but the people of Boston treated everyone like an elite.
I could hear and feel the screams from Wellesley 3 miles away. It was emotional!
I started the race at 9:55 a.m. “Eye of the Tiger” was playing loud. I was trying not to let my emotions get to me and I kept telling myself to just be patient as I moved up and down the rolling hills. I ran conservative in the 7:30s. It was sneaky humid out with a high dew point. I made sure to be smart and fuel/hydrate.
Boston is a tough course. There are not any crazy steep hills, but the entire course is relentless and rolling, with the tougher hills starting at Mile 16.
I’m thankful for the the hills of Ashland preparing me well for this course. There was nothing as steep as Ashland Ave. in Boston.
Fueling
At Mile 4, I ate three Clif Bloks chews and ate a salt stick chew.
Mile 10: Non-caffeinated Maurten Gel and salt stick chew.
Mile 16: Caffeinated Maurten gel. At this point I ran out of water in my handheld.
Mile 20: After heartbreak hill, I had some nausea and couldn’t stomach another gel. It was getting warm, the sun was out and I had salt covering my body. I decided to be smart and walk through every mile aid station to drink Gatorade and water. I had to sacrifice pace to be smart and be able to finish strong.
Mile 24: I was feeling better, but I still stopped to get a cup of Gatorade. I could see the Citgo sign.
Mile 25: So many people screaming for us, it was palpable.
Mile 26: Right on Hereford, left on Boylston; I cried and threw my arms in the air, and ran with everything in me to finish strong.
Finishing
There’s never been a more powerful finish line in my life, and I’m so glad my family was there to share that moment with me. I finished the race in 3:22:48 — 7:45 average pace per mile. This was a PR (personal record) for me and a 12:12 cushion under my Boston qualifying standard. Mission accomplished! I embraced every moment and it was truly a party the entire 26.2 miles.
I am truly overwhelmed at the amount of support from Ashland, and all the people I’ve made friends with through life. I have never felt so much love in my life, as I have felt from all of you. The kind of love and support I experienced this weekend is the very thing that could heal our world. Boston reminded me so much of home. There is good in the world!