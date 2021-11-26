HUNTINGTON
Last Tuesday, I woke up hours before dawn, packed up my car and dropped my wife off at the airport.
If you only hear half the story, it sounds like a raw deal — she was boarding a plane to Hawaii. But when you hear the other half — that she was going to be watching over a 2-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl for a week — you realize it wasn’t going to be a wild time.
See, my brother-in-law is a career military man, U.S. Army to be exact. Real nice guy — down-to-earth dude from Louisiana. My sister-in-law (my wife’s sister) is on base with him out in Hawaii. I reckon they’re trying to work toward a baseball team, on account of the fact this is the third child in six years.
My wife was heading out there to keep an eye on rambunctious Beau-Beau and the ever curious Coco, two of the cutest kids you ever met, while her sister brought healthy and beautiful Baby Mable into this world.
Five time zones, two mountain ranges and one ocean away, I had two charges of my own: 9-year-old Lily and a dog named Dolly.
Up until this time, I had no clue about the plight of single parents in this world — I’ve known plenty of them and I always respected what they were doing. And I’m not about to paint the picture for you that it was all on me last week. Lily still went over to her biological father’s home for a few days last week, leaving me alone — my only company a Labrador-bulldog with the conversational skills of an eggplant.
The times were filled with laughter, joy, irritation, disappointment, fun, chores and more.
Here’s what I learned:
1. Children do not look at all for any object. They may glance in one area for a shoe, completely overlook the other one, then ask you where the other shoe is. No matter how many times you say, “It’s right in the corner,” you’ll have to physically get up, walk over and pick up the shoe.
2. Feed the kid first. Don’t try to cook a nice dinner full of home fries, sausage gravy, eggs and toast and expect the little one to wait around for it all to be done. Whip up some scrambled eggs first so they can eat and don’t badger you while cutting an onion.
3. Make time for fun. Don’t fret about the cash –—take the kid out for a nice hamburger and an arcade because they did good on their test. If you’ve got to take them to work, make it fun — in case you happen to be newspaper reporter, ask the sheriff if you can take the kid meet a deputy and check out his cruiser (Thanks Bobby Jack Woods, Deputy Duvall and Sgt. Daniels!).
4. Be a good employee. When it’s time for an arts and crafts project, just do what the kid tells you. Let them be the CEO, you be the worker. Carry out their vision to the best of their ability. That vision tends to work better when you abide by observation No. 2.
5. Plan but don’t plan the outcome. Yeah, you might wanted to hike another mile or two in the Kanawha State Forest, but the kid doesn’t. He or she might’ve been a good sport, but their legs tire quicker than yours. Be understanding and enjoy the time in nature, even with all the breaks.
6. “Because I said so” doesn’t cut it. I know I hated to hear it as a kid — what kid doesn’t? But when the shoe is on the other foot, as soon as the words tumble out of your mouth, you automatically wonder “Am I becoming my dad?”
7. Dogs will chew on anything. Pens, squirrel carcasses, water bottles, blankets, you name it. And when you have to wrest whatever it is out of their mouth, they scurry away like a goblin, because they know they’re up to no good.
8. The library is an amazing point of entertainment. Despite all the electronic gadgets that enamor today’s youth, taking a kid to the library still sparks wonder and awe. Plus, it’s free.
9. Temperature is never in agreement. If you’re burning up, the kid’s freezing. If the kid’s burning up, you’re freezing. You can try to cut it halfway, but it never works. There is no way out of this. It’s a circular argument that will spin round and round until the end of time.
10. End up loving them more than ever. When there’s someone else around to share parental duties, you only have half the responsibility of doing what you need to do to take care of the child. But when it’s just yourself, that love for the child deepens more than ever.
Here are four things Lily learned:
1. The circle game. Hold a circle with your thumb and your index finger below your waist and get somebody to look into it. When they do, punch them in the arm. Of course, I taught her that with light taps on the shoulder.
2. I make weird voices. Yeah, it’s something I do to entertain myself. Why I do it, no one knows. But she gets a kick out of it.
3. Dolly likes chewing on her arm. Now, when we say chewing, it’s like the dog is sinking her teeth and wrangling her. She just puts her mouth around her arm. Then I scold the dog and the dog lets go. Then Lily winds her up again.
4. She really loves her mommy.
You and me both, kid.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.