As a reporter, I don’t get asked my opinion much.
And, to be frank, I don’t hold much of an opinion on anything, at least anything of consequence. I have my preferences, like anyone — I drive Fords, I cast with Shakespeare Rods and drink coffee as opposed to pop.
But there’s one thing I can tell you — as a man who has worked retail a time or two in my life — there’s a war out there.
There’s a War on Thanksgiving.
When I was a child, which wasn’t so long ago, whenever we dumped out our Halloween bags and sifted through the fun-sized Snickers and the Smarties, we knew it was time to start thinking turkey.
The Lions and the Cowboys, the stuffing and the gravy, the Pilgrims and the Indians — the month of November meant Thanksgiving.
Somewhere along the line, we forgot about that — and I can place that time in the Year of our Lord 2009, when I was working at Kmart Store 417 in Martinsburg, West Virginia. The calendar hadn’t even flipped to November and we were already filling the garden section with Christmas decorations.
That year, I worked on Thanksgiving — while the time and a half was nice, it also robbed me of time with my family.
While I still believe Christmas has its importance — principally, the birth of my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ — people can’t deny it’s been mired in consumerism for years. I’ve worked Black Friday; I believe a pack of coyotes feasting on a deer carcass is more civilized than a herd of shoppers jostling for a 40%-off big-screen TV.
Much as been written on the cheapening of Christmas — for retailers, it’s the biggest cash grab of the year. If Christmas is a casualty, then Thanksgiving is a full-blown fatality.
Think about it. Every year, more and more stores are opening on Thanksgiving Day, and more and more people are going out to shop after they’re done picking meat off the bird.
Who ends up getting hurt?
The workers.
The retail workers, amongst the lowest-paid in our society, are once again robbed. Paid minimum wage, with erratic schedules that prevent many from taking a second job, the retail worker is yet again forced to face another indiginity thanks to King Cash.
But it’s not just the checkout clerk who gets hurt — we all do.
Because while we pay lip service to Thanksgiving, we don’t celebrate it like we used to. It’s just a hoop to jump through to Christmas. People are already playing Christmas music, stapling up strands of lights on their roofs and hanging ornaments on the trees.
Nobody cares about Thanksgiving anymore, and that’s truly a shame.
While COVID-19 has forced many families to restrict how many folks attend their feast, it has caused some of the major retailers to wait until Black Friday to open their doors. Maybe, just maybe, this virus has given us a reset button.
You can start your Christmas on Black Friday, but give Thanksgiving its due — even if we’re being honest with ourselves and admit that Christmas ham is better than turkey.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.