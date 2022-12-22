If you’re reading this, you’re looking for some real self-qualified movie expertise.
You’re more than welcome to read my editor’s top picks for best Christmas movies, but to be frank, he’s got some real flops on there.
Here’s the Real McCoy Christmas movie marathon for you and yours:
10. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Can’t go wrong with Clark Griswold — it’s definitely a staple, but you might want to wait for the young ‘uns to get to bed before playing it. Randy Quaid’s Uncle Eddie steals the show in the last half of the movie.
9. A Christmas Carol (1938)
One of my family’s traditions growing up was to watch various renditions of “A Christmas Carol” and determine which Scrooge was the biggest piece of filth. Reginald Owen’s performance in this classic ranks up there when he not only takes all of poor Bob Cratchit’s pay for hitting his tophat with a snowball, but makes him pay a shilling more to make up the difference.
8. A Christmas Carol (1951)
Alastair Sim’s portrayal of the old miser Scrooge can be summed up in one scene — he asks the waiter for more bread, but when informed it will cost extra, he says, “Waiter, no more bread.” Extra points go towards how maniacal he acts after undergoing a change of heart.
7. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
I refuse to comment on the merits of the 1990s version, because the only version that is actually good is the 1947 original. Edmund Gwenn’s portrayal of Kris Kringle is top of notch and is arguably one of the greatest portrayals of Santa Claus ever captured on film.
6. Jingle All the Way (1996)
“Jingle All the Way” is, objectively speaking, a terrible movie. The acting is over the top, the gags are stale and the Sinbad/Schwarzenegger dynamic is frankly unbelievable and bizarre. Yet somehow it all works together and loops back around from “bad-bad” to “so-bad-it’s-good.”
5. Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)
Jim Varney’s Ernest P. Whirl is probably one of the most iconic characters from 20th Century Cinema, ranking up there with Orson Welles’s Citizen Kane and Robert Dinero in Raging Bull. While “Ernest goes to Africa,” “Ernest goes to Jail” and “Ernest in the Army” are all solid films, “Ernest Saves Christmas” is the pinnacle of Varney’s career, because it delivers laughs with a lot of heart.
4. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
“Home Alone” walked so “Home Alone 2” could run. Fully embracing the resurgence in ultra-violence in early 1990s cinema ushered in by Quentin Tarantino, this John Hughes classic takes the audience into the dark mind of Kevin McCallister as he mercilessly tortures two small-time crooks plotting to rob a toy store.
3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
Despite Hollywood’s embrace of 3D graphics and CGI, the 1966 version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” highlights the fact that after all these years Boris Karloff’s portrayal still holds up. From now to forever, his raspy, loathsome voice will always be seared into my brain as that of the green curmudgeon.
2. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
Between the aesthetics of the stop motion animation, the myriad of subplots ranging from the elf with dentistry aspirations, the island of misfit toys and the adventures of Yukon Cornelius, this is a gripping 55-minute ride in a winter wonderland.
1. A Christmas Story (1983)
As played to death as it is on TBS, “A Christmas Story” never gets old. Anyone who has lived through childhood knows what that boy is going through in the film — whether you’re born in 1934 or 1992, it’s one of those movies that transcends generations. Let’s face it — we’ve all wanted a Red Ryder BB Gun at some point in our life.