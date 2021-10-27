A few weeks ago, my wife and I went to the movie house to see the newest installment in the gory, blood-soaked saga of Michael Myers, “Halloween Kills.”
A sequel to the 2018 Halloween — which is itself a sequel to the 1978 John Carpenter classic — “Kills” has been maligned by professional and Facebook film critics as essentially a cash grab to set up for the 2022 installment “Halloween Ends.” But with $50 million in its opening weekend, it seems the general public has other ideas — and I agree wholeheartedly with them.
When my wife and I walked out of the Regal Cinema in Barboursville, I asked her what she thought. She said it was OK. Me? I was happy as a kid in the candy store watching that flick — it checked all the right boxes for a good Halloween installment.
If you want thought-provoking, unequivocal horror, check out the Jordan Peele-produced “Candyman” that came out earlier this fall. Or rent any Jordan Peele flick you can find. Or check out Ari Aster’s hits, “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.” All invoke a level of visceral terror in the viewer one cannot help but to feel their skin crawl.
“Kills,” or any Halloween movie, ain’t it. Essentially Michael Myers is the James Bond of slasher charcters — hardly anything has changed with him, but the franchise keeps pumping out quality all these years. In fact, Myers might be better than James Bond — after all, Myers never saw those Roger Moore years.
Now there are plenty of other slasher franchises out there, but the two biggies are “Friday the 13th” and “Nightmare on Elm Street.” One can also bring to the table “Leprechaun,” “Sleep Away Camp,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Hellraiser,” “Candyman,” “Child’s Play,” “Saw” and “Scream,” but for the sake of simplicity, let’s just look at the big three: Myers, Jason Vorhees and Freddy Krueger.
For all intents and purposes, the slasher craze of the 1980s into the 1990s starts with “Halloween.” Sure there are precursors one can point to — but that’s with any genre. I was talking with a friend the other day who is really into zombie movies — he said “Night of the Living Dead,” the first zombie movie of note was groundbreaking work, but later Romero installments perfected the formula.
Not so with Halloween 1978. From the opening credits, 6-year-old Michael Myers, dressed as a clown, stabs his teenage sister to the death with a knife — we as the viewer experience it from a first-person point of view. Fast-forward 15 years in the timeline and Myers breaks out of Smith Grove Sanatorium, presumably on the way to his hometown, Haddonfield, Illinois.
Then we cut to the development of Laurie Strode and her high school friends, basically a good group of teens exploring beer, boys and bit of pot — typical teenage fare. As their characters are developed — Laurie is the most straight-laced of the group, while the Sheriff’s daughter Annie Brackett evokes the trope of the rebellious pastor’s child – Michael is quietly stalking the teens.
But while Michael is slipping through laundry lines to spy on the girls, Dr. Sam Loomis, toting a revolver, is hot on his trail. Loomis, a Captain Ahab-like character, is half-crazed himself with insane, yet correct, pronouncements of “Evil is coming to your little town, Sheriff,” that are all the more urgent thanks to actor Donald Pleasance’s English accent.
This all concludes in the third act, when Michael goes on a Halloween night killing spree.
All slasher films since 1978 Halloween have followed the same basic formula — make a splash, develop the victims while the killer is waiting in the shadows, and then have a bloodbath in the third act. In the last 15 minutes of the movie, the killer is incapacitated — however, he is never truly dead.
What sets Myers apart from Vorhees and Krueger is his utter lack of humanity.
Vorhees — who appears in every “Friday the 13th” except the first and fifth installments — is actually a sympathetic character. He was a child born with development issues who tragically died drowning in a lake (or survived and lived in the woods, depending on which way you look at it.) He loves his mom, who kills camp counselors in the first movie to avenge her son’s death because the counselors were too busy making love rather than saving her boy. The decapitation of his mother sets off the chain reaction of killings at Camp Crystal Lake.
While he is a deplorable character, he does have some human qualities. He doesn’t harm children, it should be noted.
Later installments in the series, wherein the productions leaned into the campy aspects of slasher flicks, are a hoot — especially “Jason X,” where he’s literally in space. It’s far-fetched and fun, but certainly not scary.
Krueger, on the other hand, has absolutely no redeeming qualities whatsoever — he’s a child killer and a child rapist (depending on which film you’re watching.) The angry parents of Springwood, Ohio, have every right to burn him to death in the boiler room.
Despite this, there’s no doubt Krueger is recognizable as being human. He has a sick, twisted sense of humor; and he relishes in torturing people. He expresses fear and discomfort; he obviously power trips whenever he has a teen trapped in a dream.
In a sense, while the most outlandish of movie house killers, Krueger is probably the closest to how real evil operates in the world — he acts just like a serial killer does in our realm. It’s terrible, awful, but sadly, it’s still human.
Myers, on the other hand, is a complete void. As Dr. Loomis states, he is pure evil. Nothing more. That’s all you need to know. The simplicity of Myers is elevates his character above the others — there’s nothing behind those eyes. No emotion, no pain, nothing. In the realm of horror, there’s really no one like him — he doesn’t kill out of ignorance (Leatherface), revenge (Jason and Ghost Face) or sadistic pleasure (Krueger and Chucky).
He kills to kill. In the original timeline of the films (the first six with the exception of “Halloween 3”), he’s out to stab the rest of his family. In the first two films, it’s Laurie Strode (revealed to be his sister in the sequel); in the others, it’s his niece. If there’s any motive, that’s it. Anyone gets in the way of him is doomed.
In that sense, Myers is more or less a metaphor for nature. Set in the Halloween universe, Myers’ one goal in life is to bump off the rest of his family. It’s no different than a coyote chasing a deer or a bobcat pouncing a chipmunk.
In other horror movie franchises, it’s typically up to the victim to kill the killer, or at least put them down for the rolling credits. Sometimes, the victim devotes their lives to ending the evil (ala Tommy Jarvis in the “Friday the 13th” series), but more often than neutralizing the threat is a last-ditch effort by the final girl in a bid to save her life.
If you go off the original timeline of Halloween, that’s not the case with Dr. Loomis. Prior to Michael’s escape, his patient has never harmed him — Loomis has no first-hand evidence on Myers’ dangerousness.
But here’s the good doctor’s assessment:
“I met him 15 years ago. I was told there was nothing left. No reason, no conscience, no understanding. Even the most rudimentary sense of life or death, good or evil, right or wrong. I met this 6-year-old child, with this blank, pale, emotionless face, and the blackest eyes … the devil’s eyes! I spent eight years trying to reach him and then another seven trying to keep him locked up for I realized what was living behind that boys eyes was purely and simply evil.”
In real life, there are no Michael Myerses out there. There are no invincible voids walking around indiscriminately killing folks. And that’s a good thing — I certainly wouldn’t want to live in a world like that.
But in real life, the uncomfortable truth is human beings — people that bleed red the same as you and me — are capable of some of the most evil, cruel, barbaric acts. And even more scary, is they walk among you and me. And if we dig deep enough, we might even find facets of their personality we can relate to.
Take the three of the most evil guys of the 20th Century: Hitler, Stalin and Manson. No doubt about it, they’re all sharing the same pit in hell. But even they had some qualities that were human. Hitler liked German Shepherds, Stalin enjoyed a good John Wayne film and Manson got a kick out of strumming a guitar.
Imagine if you could bring each of these sickos back to have a one-hour discussion, with the caveat that you could not discuss their atrocities. The disturbing thing is, you could actually find something to talk about.
Movies are magic because they give us an escape from the world — and nothing satisfies that requirement more than the Halloween series.
So after you get the kids off to bed this Halloween with a stomach full of candy, pop “Halloween” in the ol’ VCR and give it a watch. It might be the escape you’ve needed from this crazy world.
