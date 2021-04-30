GREEN BOTTOM
Last Tuesday, right before the weather quit and we awoke to a dusting on the ground, I was ready to go.
The night before, I tied my kayak to the top of my Ford Escape — the baseline model that doesn’t even have the dignity of roof rack — and had my poles packed up, the lures already tied on.
I knew from a couple of bank-fishing expeditions, the bite was starting to warm. King Bass was beginning to emerge from the deeps and into the shallows, feasting on minnows like a fat jolly monarch chewing away at a turkey leg and guzzling a goblet of mead.
I’ll never tell you I’m a bass pro, but I can tell you this — those bass are somewhere between getting their beds ready and spawning. They’re coming up to the shore line, to the structure and chowing down on whatever they can find.
So with that in mind, at sunrise — I had a late start due to watching the 2006 classic “Superbad” the night before — I bolted down U.S 60 in Huntington, hung a right between the flood walls at Guyandotte and booked it up Route 2 to get on the water.
See, I’m always in search of a new spot, a new place to pursue the baddest bass in the Tri-State. Green Bottom, a wildlife management area a few miles before you hit Lesage, is the former plantation lands of Confederate General Albert G. Jenkins. While the area offers many fields for the hunter to track down deer and turkey, it also hosts a good bit of marsh land thanks to it abutting the might Ohio.
For you bird watchers and civil war buffs (neither activity require a license), there’s plenty to offer besides what can be done with a rod and rifle.
The West Virginia DNR has installed bird boxes throughout the land, so avian aficionados (is that a magazine?) can view the many species that call it home or passing through. Heck, every time I’ve been out there I’ve seen at least one blue heron out there picking away at the very fish I’m trying to catch.
On some Corps of Engineering land abutting the management area is the Jenkins house. They done some restoration work on it over the last decade and to my understanding it is a museum open to the public, however, I can’t find a notice on it either way. Still, it’s cool to look at it if you’re in the area and you can at least peak through the windows if you want to scratch that historical house itch.
Now, as far as the fishing goes at Green Bottom, it’s a bit of a mixed bag.
I was running a 3/8 ounce Z-Man chatterbait minnow, which you can only buy at Dick’s/Field and Stream. In my experience, that particular chatterbait has proved highly effective in catching bass, pretty much from now until mid-June, when the heat turns sour and the fish quit. The only problem is, at around $4.50 a pop, I wind up losing them pretty quick out there because they’re the first ones I throw.
After trying a few spots along the bank of this pond, I paddled out into the middle where a few trees stood in a patch of weeds.
I threw one near a bit of standing timber and cranked her in. I felt the tug and my rod bent — I’d say the largemouth I reeled in was somewhere between 1.5 and 2 pounds. After unhooking the lil’ cow, I let her slip back into the water and cast again, only to hang up my prized little chatter bait on a piece of submerged timber.
Snap.
There goes $4.50.
No biggie — I tied another one (see, the lure companies get you with those buy-three-get-one-for-50%-off deals) — and cast again, reeling in a pounder. I let the tike go and cast again — the bite was heating up. Second cast with this lure, I catch a weed.
I paddle over to unhook, dipping my hand into the cool water to unhook it. Just as I’m about to get it, the line breaks and I watch another $4.50 sink into the water.
I stayed out until noon that day, losing a few more lures to the weeds. Besides a small hit on a Ned rig I’ve begun experimenting with, the only thing I reeled in was slime and reeds.
When I made it shore, I pulled my kayak out of the water and tried a bit of bank fishing, to no avail. I pulled my kayak to my car, only to discover I was missing one a very important piece of equipment: my car keys.
Frantically, I patted down my pockets, I looked in the waterproof carrier strapped to the back of my ’yak. They were nowhere.
I walked over to the boat launch to look — nothing.
I looked over the lake and imagined those keys in the bottom of that weed-filled lake. The keys to my car, the keys to my house, the keys to the newspaper here. All lost, all nothing more than another piece of scenery for king bass to swim by.
I looked inside my car and saw my cell phone sitting on the charge, another installment of some murder podcast I’ve been listening to ready to go whenever I cranked over the engine.
The doors were locked.
It was while I was fruitlessly peeking underneath my car an old-timer walked up to me, pole in hand and asked me how I did.
“Two,” I said.
“What?”
“Two.”
I held up my fingers.
“How big?”
So I tell him; then he tells me he’s only caught five out there in five outings. All off the bank with a Texas-rigged rubber worm.
Then almost as an afterthought, he asks, “Are you looking for something?”
As polite as a panicked man can be, I tell him it’s my car keys.
“Hell, partner, I have your keys,” the old man said. “I found them by the boat launch.”
After a minute of fishing through his pockets, the old-timer pulled out my set and handed them to me.
“You’re a life-saver,” I tell him. “You’re the man.”
Chasing bass is about as much mindset as it is the actual technique. Any time you’re slaying bass every other cast, of course it’s a good time. It’s a great time, in fact. But if you’re out there and the hits are few and far between, outlook is everything. If you sit there getting frustrated, you might as well pack it in. But if you can enjoy the water, watch the birds (even that heron eating your fish) and take in the big blue sky, it’s still a good trip.
When that tug of the ol’ line comes, it feels that much better.
It was easy to get a case of the Green Bottom Blues losing all those lures — I reckon I lost about $20 worth of bait before the day was done. But I still had a blast. Would I go back to Green Bottom any time soon? Probably not — I believe there are better spots to explore.
Those two bass I caught are the biggest I’ve run up into all season — granted, the season is early. But despite their fight, nothing compares to the rush I felt when that old man showed me his catch — my car keys.
