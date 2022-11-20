HUNTINGTON
As I write this on Nov. 18, I have a fully decorated, completely artificial, brightly lit Christmas tree in the corner of my living room.
Stockings are hanging off my mantle.
There's a plastic golden retriever with a Santa hat on my front porch and a wreath on the door.
What can I say? I lost the war.
It happens every year — as soon as the kid is done trick-or-treating, my wife is fixing to break out the mistletoe and the holly.
She's blasting Bing Crosby and Mariah Carey.
She wants Christmas right then, right now.
Now, this always starts a bit of a tiff — not a sleep-on-the-couch, I'm-staying-out-all-night fight — but a little squabble.
Call me old fashioned, call me a stuck in my ways, but the way I was raised, Thanksgiving came after Halloween and before Christmas.
You know, the day your family gets together and gluttonously shoves taters and stuffing into their mouths, where your 20-something cousin and your boomer uncle get into it over politics while the old men in the family sit silently in the living room watching the Detroit Lions get slaughtered.
Thanksgiving is the most primitive of all holidays — there's no real décor to fool with, besides putting out a few gourds or a pumpkin. The only gift you give is your time with the family and the focus is on the food.
In many ways, Thanksgiving is the true test of how well you deal with the family — there's no grill to run off to, no fireworks to light, no wrapping paper to clean up, no distractions.
It's just you and your loved ones and a whole spread of food.
I like that, and the older I get, the more I like it, because the older I get, the more grateful I become.
I'm grateful for the life I'm living today — I don't want to get all religious about it, but I directly attribute that to a loving God who saw it fit to look out for a knucklehead like me.
My life is stupid good today — sometimes I gripe, sometimes I dream, but when it gets down to brass tacks, it's second to none.
I'm waking up in a bed with sheets on them, I always have at least enough cash to cover the bills, keep groceries in the fridge and to get to work.
I have a wife who loves me and is always there, even when I'm a moron. I have a daughter who thinks the world of me and all I can do is think about what I can do for her.
I have two dogs that I'm sure the readership have heard all about at this point.
I have a life today.
Not bad for a guy who five years ago had a barely running Ford Taurus, a dead-end job and was living in a room covered in dog crap.
And it's with that gratitude, this year I waved the white flag.
Christmas is my wife's favorite time of year — all the decorating, the pageantry, the frantic shopping, the time with family. She absolutely loves it.
Why fight it? What does it matter if there's a Christmas tree in the living room while there's a turkey in the dining room?
I'm just grateful to be here.
Even if that means losing the War on Thanksgiving.
