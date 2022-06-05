BEECH FORK
I’ll be the first to admit it, I’m no fan of pain.
I don’t much care for being stuck by a needle, punched in the face, falling off a ladder or mashing my thumb with a hammer.
Not a fan of it all — I actively try to avoid it. All that said, I’m still hard-headed and I’m still rather stupid in many respects, so while I’m ducking pain, I almost always invite on myself.
All this is to say, I’m not a tough guy, but I’ll try to be a tough guy, only to find out I’m really not a tough guy.
Case in point — sunscreen and seat belts.
See, back when I was a kid until I was about 22 I had this attitude that seat belts were for wimps.
My dad didn’t wear them, so I didn’t wear them — it was the 1990s and 2000s, a wild time to be a child.
That notion changed after I became a reporter and I started visiting car wrecks where folks — who weren’t wearing their seat belt — paid the price.
So while I didn’t have to feel the pain personally, I could appreciate the second-hand suffering enough to go ahead and click it every time I sat in the driver’s seat.
Now sunscreen — my appreciation of that came much, much later. Like last week later.
See, on Memorial Day I took the family out to Beech Fork Lake over in Wayne County to getting a little kayaking in — it was a hot day for it, but considering I only had fumes in the gas tank, it was the only viable adventure to get into.
After a struggle of putting the ‘yaks on top of the family Ford, my wife, my daughter and the dogpiled into the SUV and off we went.
Normally when we get to the lake, my wife will whip out a can of sunscreen and get to spraying our daughter, then herself. Usually it takes a little bit of cajoling, but for the sake of peace I’ll go ahead and let her spray me.
Except this go-around, we didn’t have any sunscreen, nor did we have a dime to buy any.
It was fine — the kid had a long-sleeved swimsuit, so she was relatively protected from the sun. Me — I had a T-shirt, and my wife was sporting a tank top.
Along with some friends we met up with at the boat launch, we went on the lake — they swam a bit in a cove, while I caught a dink of a bass. Despite the sun beating down on us, nothing felt awry.
While our kayaks are sit-in kayaks, I like to sit with my feet on top of the stern, to keep my legs from burning up in the plastic hull — on the way back, I noticed they were turning red.
Red lobster red — sans the cheddar bay biscuits.
When we got to the house, my legs stung a good bit, but nothing debilitating. I got a workout in, then loaded a lawnmower into my car to cut a friend’s grass.
I changed into blue jeans, to further protect my legs — by the time I finished mowing that little lot, my legs were on fire.
That night, I could barely sleep — if I keep the covers off my legs, the air would sting them. If covered my legs, the blanket would sting them.
By 5 in the morning, I realized sleep was hopeless, so I hobbled downstairs and poured a cup of coffee.
At this point, I couldn’t even bend my knees — each creak of my joint felt like I’d fallen into a vat of bobby pins.
Due to school being out in West By God, I had to take my daughter to work on Tuesday — at times, the only way I could walk was by resting my hand upon her head, using as a cane.
Every movement had to be calculated — if I made it across the room, I had to sit. I couldn’t even stand.
Steve, one of the bailiffs at the court house, told me about this stuff called Absorbine Jr. Said the stuff smelled rotten as could be, but it would relieve the pain.
Since I barely had enough cash to get to work, that was out, but I’ll try to remember that for the next time.
I went home — and after a lengthy fight with the cable company and the city of Huntington over a trash dispute — found myself getting ready for bed.
That’s when my wife, who had been burned up as well, came to me with exciting news — she had a couple bath bombs on hand, and they’d do the trick.
Now I’m a tough guy, right? A bath bomb would cramp my style — and I can’t do that, right?
I learned a while ago if the pain of remaining the same becomes greater than the pain to change, I’ll change.
She drew me up a bath, I got in and dropped that sucker in there. As I soaked in the bath, I felt the pain go away.
Within 15 minutes, I went from walking like a retired mechanic with bad knees to skipping and jumping like a school boy.
I slept good that night — I didn’t wake up once.
The next day, I was sore, but I could walk. Even as I write this, my skin is still scarlet, the fabric of my pant legs still sting my shins a bit.
And each little prick of the skin reminds this — no matter how tough I think I am, I’m wearing sunscreen this summer, and every summer after that.