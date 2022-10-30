HUNTINGTON
My wife works for a foster care agency in Huntington, so obviously any event that involves kids and families, they're going to have a booth at it.
So the Safety Town Halloween extravaganza was no different — with a projected 3,000 families coming through to fill their bags full of candy.
And since my wife works there, it's not uncommon for my wife to draft me into some duties. Nothing too crazy — maybe unfolding some tables or setting up canopy.
Friday night found me, fresh off of a whirlwind day of the Revolutionary Racing groundbreaking, filled many "good to see you's" and handshakes, sitting in a chair handing out candy to all sorts of ghouls, Spider-Men, Pennywises and unicorns.
They descended from all over the place — just when you thought it was done, another gaggle of families materialized in out of the dark.
The "good to see you's" from the morning became "get you a Tootsie roll" or "Happy Halloween."
Talk about humbling.
But it was good, it was fun — our daughter found a friend of hers and the two disappeared, getting into tame shenanigans (after all, it is Safety Town we're talking about) just a few booths over.
Every time I dropped a treat in a plastic pail or a Kroger bag, those kids' eyes lit up.
Such events aren't done in silence — there was a DJ in the corner blasting some beats.
There were Halloween staples, like Ghost Busters and the Monster Mash. But then "Heads will Roll" blasted through the speakers.
Released by the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs in 2009, the song was a played a decent bit in my clubbing days.
It was no Gaga, Minja or Perry — the true divas of early 2010s pop electronica — but it was definitely in played in the background during the $5 all you can drink at one of my college haunts while I worked up the liquid courage to talk to a pretty lady across the bar.
In many ways, though filled to the brim with synth, the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs were a bit too Indie to be played at the bars, where the mediocrity of mass entertainment reigned supreme in song selection.
No, I heard it more at parties, where at 19, 20, 21, we sipped Heaven Hill from a passed bottle and smashed Natty Light out of beer pong cups.
The mark of maturity — whether lovingly developed through self-reflection and action or foisted upon us by Father Time and poor decisions — is hearing a song you heard in the days of wine and roses played at a children's event.
As if to add insult to injury, the DJ put on some light Trap music, the heavy electronica that instantly transported more to the days where I used to look for a girl named Molly at the raves and festivals.
Back then, the bass tones were so deep I'd stand in front of the speakers every cell in my body vibrated. My friends and I would dance till the sun rose, sleep 'til the next night and recover with home made wine and left-handed cigarettes.
Despite all the years that have passed, hearing that while handing out Tootsie pops to the kids still made my head feel warm and fuzzy, if only for a second.
Now I know what it must've been like for my Uncle Keith to hear the Beatles played on a car commercial, and the reason he'd have that fleeting stare off into nothing whenever he cracked his back.
Of course, I couldn't have been alone — many of the parents there were "kids" my age.
And if they're anything like me, after they got the kids to bed Friday night, they might've stayed up and played little of a video game or watched a little Netflix, took some medication and went to bed themselves.
All before midnight.
If this is growing up, I'll take it.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.