HUNTINGTON
The first time I saw Mr. Nubs, I didn’t know what to think of him.
I was looking through the window of a little room we’d turned into a home office when I seen this rodent — grey in color — hopping around in the neighbor’s yard.
I figured it was a small rabbit, until I seen the little feller run up a tree. That’s when it clicked — the little animal was a squirrel without a tail.
I’m not talking half a tail — nope, this squirrel had no tail at all.
So I named the little feller Mr. Nubs.
Given the gang of cats running about the neighborhood, I figured Mr. Nubs lost his tail to one of them. Maybe it was a dog, a car door, a bus tire. Maybe he popped it off scurrying around a tree.
I don’t know how Mr. Nubs lost his tail, but it’s gone. No telling how long he’d been running about without it.
Now, I’ve seen some squirrels do goofy things — in college, I saw one grab a mouthful of grass clippings and jump into a storm drain. I figured that little guy didn’t make it through it the winter, but who knows.
I’ve seen them drop 20 feet out of the canopy, land and run off during the rut — in fact, I’ve shot at them during the rut and they don’t even bat an eye. A boar (male squirrel) chasing a sow (female squirrel) in heat suddenly loses all sense of survival and situational awareness.
But you know something, I’ve never seen a squirrel without a tail. So I figured he’d be dead in a week.
That was a few months ago, and besides one time where I thought I seen Mr. Nubs, I kind of chalked up as a casualty to the gang of cats spraying on every porch on the block.
The other night, I was walking the dog when I seen the goofy little guy run up a dang telephone pole.
Mr. Nubs is still alive, tail-less and all.