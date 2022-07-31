MONONGAHELA NATIONAL FOREST
I like to camp, and ever since I was a teenager, my favorite spot in the entire world has been Dolly Sods over in West-by-God.
It’s over on the eastern side of the state, up near Elkins just east of the Canaan Valley. If you’ve never been, I can say it’s like nothing else you’ve ever seen, unless you’ve been up to Maine.
Due to the elevation, the forests are pretty much all spruce, with these meadowlands of shrubbery making way for soul-shaking views of the mountains all around.
What’s neat about Dolly Sods is, since it’s in a National Forest, you can pretty much camp anywhere, as long as you’re a 100 yards from the road.
For the last three years, my family and I have gone up to Dolly Sods to camp — we’d found a little spot back in 2019 that was decently close to the road (no need to backpack it in, as much as I keep dropping hints to my wife) where we can set up.
No campground, no shared toilet. Nope, we go in the woods, like God intended.
Now, if it were up to me, when we’d go up the mountain we’d just as well stay on the mountain, hiking the trails and taking it all in. But my wife and daughter like to swim, so we usually come off the mountain to the many access points along the North Fork of the South Branch of the Potomac River.
Which isn’t a raw deal — that’s the best dang small-mouth fishing I’ve found in the state. With a few hellgrammites in a coffee can, I’ve spent quite a few afternoons snagging into some bronze backs.
This year, we had some friends come up to stay at camp — we pitched our tent the night before, they arrived at about noon the day after. When they got there, they quickly threw up their tent, and we all drove down the mountain to the stream.
Not a cloud in the horizon.
After messing around at the water for an hour or two, we drove up to Petersburg, the closest town with a gas station within 20 miles. I was about on E and there was no way we’d be making it out of the woods if we went back up the hill without a fill up.
On the way back from the Sheetz gas station, as we ate the fried cheese curds and drank fresh coffee, the skies began to darken.
“I thought it wasn’t supposed to rain,” I said.
When we drove up the gravel road up the hill, the drops splattered against the windshield. I’m not talking a misting — I’m talking drops the size of nickels.
The sky turned black, and hail peppered the hood of my Ford Escape.
All our clothes were outside, tucked away in a backpack. The firewood I’d spent a couple hours hacking and sawing after a morning hike was left sitting next to the fire pit.
Did I mention the zipper on our tent broke the night before and I’d rigged up a loose-hanging tarp to keep the heat inside? Or the fact that our friends had forgotten to attach their rainfly in their haste to get to the stream?
As we neared the top of the mountain, to hit the service road, thundered clapped, lighting the sky.
We were rained out — no ways about it. Maybe I could get a fire going, dry the clothes. But our friends, barely three hours in the Sods, would have to turn back to Huntington.
We’d have nowhere to sit, much of our food would be soggy from the storm.
All of the sudden, the rain subsided, just a few drops here and there. But the damage had been done.
I sped down the road, hoping and praying the trees shielded our camp from the worst of it. Maybe we’d get lucky, maybe all wasn’t lost — but I knew that wasn’t the case.
My SUV bounded over puddles, throwing up gravel and mud. Our friends rode behind us, doing the same.
About halfway to camp, I saw the strangest thing — the mud turned into dust.
The cars parked along the side of the road, with their out-of-state tags, were caked in a light coating of dirt.
When we got to camp, the proof was in the pudding — the clothes were dry, our friend’s tent was dry, our tent was dry. Our hammocks weren’t filled with water, you could sit in the chairs without a damp hind-end.
I’ve seen some pretty neat stuff up on Dolly Sods, but that took the cake.